TigerIllustrated - Clemson shut out 2-0 by No. 23 UGA

Clemson will meet UGA again on April 20 in Athens. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)

Starter Charlie Goldstein (1-0) earned the win by pitching a scoreless first inning in a scheduled short start. Darryn Pasqua pitched 1.2 innings to record his first save of the year. Tiger starter Carter Raffield (0-2) suffered the loss, as he gave up two runs on two hits in 3.1 innings pitched. Sophomore right-hander Rob Hughes closed out Clemson's relief with 2.2 innings pitched, allowing no runs. Evan Estridge and Rasesh Pandya combined for three innings of relief, allowing no runs. The Bulldogs manufactured single runs, both after leadoff walks, in the second inning and fourth inning. The Tigers loaded the bases with one out in the eighth inning, but Georgia kept them off the scoreboard.