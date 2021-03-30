TigerIllustrated - Clemson shut out 2-0 by No. 23 UGA

Clemson shut out 2-0 by No. 23 UGA
CLEMSON -- Eight pitchers combined to toss a five-hit shutout in No. 23 Georgia's 2-0 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs improved to 17-7, while the Tigers, who saw their five-game winning streak come to an end, fell to 12-10.
Starter Charlie Goldstein (1-0) earned the win by pitching a scoreless first inning in a scheduled short start. Darryn Pasqua pitched 1.2 innings to record his first save of the year.
Tiger starter Carter Raffield (0-2) suffered the loss, as he gave up two runs on two hits in 3.1 innings pitched. Sophomore right-hander Rob Hughes closed out Clemson's relief with 2.2 innings pitched, allowing no runs. Evan Estridge and Rasesh Pandya combined for three innings of relief, allowing no runs.
The Bulldogs manufactured single runs, both after leadoff walks, in the second inning and fourth inning.
The Tigers loaded the bases with one out in the eighth inning, but Georgia kept them off the scoreboard.
Clemson had scored a run in 144 consecutive games dating to 2018. It was the second-longest active streak in the nation.
The Tigers totaled five hits on the evening, two of which came courtesy of James Parker, who is hitting .378 on the year.
The Tigers travel to Raleigh, N.C. to take on NC State in a three-game series, starting Friday at 7 p.m. on the ACC Network.
