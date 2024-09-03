CLEMSON -- Clemson (0-1) slipped to No. 25 in the latest Associated Press poll released Tuesday.

The Tigers, which debuted at No. 14 in the poll last month, are coming off a 34-3 loss to No. 1-ranked Georgia in Atlanta, Ga.

Clemson hosts Appalachian State (1-0) on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 5-0 all-time against the Mountaineers. The two teams last played one another in 2015 where the Tigers won 41-10.