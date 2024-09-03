Advertisement
Published Sep 3, 2024
Clemson slips to No. 25 in this week's AP Poll
CLEMSON -- Clemson (0-1) slipped to No. 25 in the latest Associated Press poll released Tuesday.

The Tigers, which debuted at No. 14 in the poll last month, are coming off a 34-3 loss to No. 1-ranked Georgia in Atlanta, Ga.

Clemson hosts Appalachian State (1-0) on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 5-0 all-time against the Mountaineers. The two teams last played one another in 2015 where the Tigers won 41-10.

AP POLL (September 3)

1. Georgia (57 first place votes)

2. Ohio State (5)

3. Texas

4. Alabama

5. Notre Dame

6. Ole Miss

7. Oregon

8. Penn State

9. Missouri

10. Michigan

11. Utah

12. Miami

13. USC

14. Tennessee

15. Oklahoma

16. Oklahoma State

17. Kansas State

18. LSU

19. Kansas

20. Arizona

21. Iowa

22. Louisville

23. Georgia Tech

24. N.C. State

25. Clemson

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Texas A&M 97, Boston College 49, Boise St. 47, Iowa St. 32, Memphis 27, Nebraska 27, SMU 23, Washington 20, Liberty 12, Vanderbilt 8, Wisconsin 8, Auburn 8, Tulane 4, North Carolina 4, UTSA 3, Appalachian St. 3, Kentucky 2, West Virginia 2, Arkansas 2, UNLV 1, Colorado 1.

