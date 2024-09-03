CLEMSON -- Clemson (0-1) slipped to No. 25 in the latest Associated Press poll released Tuesday.
The Tigers, which debuted at No. 14 in the poll last month, are coming off a 34-3 loss to No. 1-ranked Georgia in Atlanta, Ga.
ALSO SEE: Clemson Football Insider
Clemson hosts Appalachian State (1-0) on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 5-0 all-time against the Mountaineers. The two teams last played one another in 2015 where the Tigers won 41-10.
AP POLL (September 3)
1. Georgia (57 first place votes)
2. Ohio State (5)
3. Texas
4. Alabama
5. Notre Dame
6. Ole Miss
7. Oregon
8. Penn State
9. Missouri
10. Michigan
11. Utah
12. Miami
13. USC
14. Tennessee
15. Oklahoma
16. Oklahoma State
17. Kansas State
18. LSU
19. Kansas
20. Arizona
21. Iowa
22. Louisville
23. Georgia Tech
24. N.C. State
25. Clemson
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Texas A&M 97, Boston College 49, Boise St. 47, Iowa St. 32, Memphis 27, Nebraska 27, SMU 23, Washington 20, Liberty 12, Vanderbilt 8, Wisconsin 8, Auburn 8, Tulane 4, North Carolina 4, UTSA 3, Appalachian St. 3, Kentucky 2, West Virginia 2, Arkansas 2, UNLV 1, Colorado 1.