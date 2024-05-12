The Demon Deacons, who swept the series 3-0 and won their ninth game in a row, improved to 36-16 overall and 15-12 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 37-13 overall and 17-10 in ACC play.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Home runs by Marek Houston , Jake Reinisch , Jack Winnay and Adam Tellier plated No. 12 Wake Forest’s first 11 runs in its 13-3 victory over No. 2 Clemson in eight innings at David F. Couch Ballpark on Sunday afternoon.

Houston hit a two-out grand slam in the second inning, then Tristan Bissetta belted a long three-run homer, his sixth of the year, in the fourth inning.

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Reinisch belted a three-run homer in the fifth inning, then Winnay lined a three-run homer in the sixth inning.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Tellier led off the seventh inning with a homer. Wake Forest added an unearned run later in the frame.

Our off topics forum

Josh Hartle (6-2) earned the win, as he allowed four hits, three runs and one walk with nine strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched.

Aidan Knaak (4-1) suffered the loss, as he surrendered five hits, six runs and six walks with four strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched. Jacob McGovern (1.1 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K), Billy Barlow (0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB), Chance Fitzgerald (1 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K) and Rob Hughes (0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER) each saw action from the Tigers' bullpen.

Clemson totaled just five hits on the afternoon. Cam Cannarella was 2-for-3.

The Tigers conclude their road swing by playing at Coastal Carolina on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

BIG MAY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!