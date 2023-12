CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers learned their bowl fate Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers (8-4, 4-4) will square off against SEC member Kentucky (7-5, 3-5) in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Friday, December 29.

The Gator Bowl, played in Jacksonville (Fla.), will be a noon kickoff and will air on ESPN.

Tigerillustrated.com will have much more on the Tigers' bowl shortly.