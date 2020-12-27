 TigerIllustrated - Dabo's 5-star Club
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-27 13:16:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Dabo's 5-star Club

Clemson continues to break barriers on and off the field under head football coach Dabo Swinnney.

The Tigers have just wrapped up their fourth consecutive top 10 recruiting class, according to Rivals.com and are in a position to sign another top 10 haul in the 2021-2022 cycle.

Clemson's recruiting class headliner - 5-star defender Barrett Carter of Suwanee, Ga., the nation's No. 1 inside linebacker recruit according to Rivals.com.
Clemson's Recruiting Classes In The Dabo Swinney Era
YEAR STAR RATING AVERAGE NATIONAL CLASS RANKING

2009

3.50

37th

2010

3.21

19th

2011

3.34

8th

2012

3.45

14th

2013

3.30

14th

2014

3.32

13th

2015

3.48

4th

2016

3.59

6th

2017

3.86

22nd

2018

4.06

8th

2019

3.50

9th

2020

3.91

2nd

2021

3.89

7th
Clemson could again sign another top 10 class in the 2021-2022 cycle.

DABO SWINNEY'S 5-STAR ACQUISITIONS AS CLEMSON'S HEAD COACH

2011

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

