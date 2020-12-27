TigerIllustrated - Dabo's 5-star Club

Dabo's 5-star Club
Clemson continues to break barriers on and off the field under head football coach Dabo Swinnney.
The Tigers have just wrapped up their fourth consecutive top 10 recruiting class, according to Rivals.com and are in a position to sign another top 10 haul in the 2021-2022 cycle.
|YEAR
|STAR RATING AVERAGE
|NATIONAL CLASS RANKING
|
2009
|
3.50
|
37th
|
2010
|
3.21
|
19th
|
2011
|
3.34
|
8th
|
2012
|
3.45
|
14th
|
2013
|
3.30
|
14th
|
2014
|
3.32
|
13th
|
2015
|
3.48
|
4th
|
2016
|
3.59
|
6th
|
2017
|
3.86
|
22nd
|
2018
|
4.06
|
8th
|
2019
|
3.50
|
9th
|
2020
|
3.91
|
2nd
|
2021
|
3.89
|
7th
DABO SWINNEY'S 5-STAR ACQUISITIONS AS CLEMSON'S HEAD COACH
2011
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
