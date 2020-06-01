Here's the rundown on the more important themes (and we covered his statement on George Floyd and Justyn Ross in separate posts): -- More on Ross' upcoming surgery, which will put him out for the season:

CLEMSON | Dabo Swinney visited with the media this afternoon via teleconference. His last previous gathering with the media was April 3, so there was a lot of ground to cover.

Quotes/Bullet Points From Dabo Swinney ...

"The frustrating thing for Justyn is he feels perfectly fine. The surgeon has a good plan ahead. No guarantees with anything. Hopefully this surgery will go well and take him out of harm’s way with risk of paralysis or anything like that. Hopefully by January he’s doing great and he’s got a decision to make. Does he take his shot at the NFL Combine or come back for another year? Similar to Mike Williams. Different injury but similar circumstances.

"Justyn is in a really good place. At the beginning it was a hard thing for us all to get our arms around."

Swinney said he has already addressed Ross' situation with the team.

-- More on why he chose the way he did to issue his thoughts on the state of unrest in the wake of the George Floyd killing:

"I spent the last week listening. It’s not about being the first with a statement. I have a great staff. I’m not on social media and I’m not going to join Twitter just to make a statement on something. When I speak I get criticized and when I don’t speak I get criticized. I was just trying to arrange thoughts to where I thought they could be constructive."

-- On what he's doing to make sure his players feel supported when they get back to campus:

"We try to do the same things we’ve always done, which is to love them. Communication is one thing that’s allowed us to sustain us this long. We’ve always been transparent and we will continue to do that."

-- Dabo was asked about his opinion from 2016 on the Colin Kaepernick protests, when he said people who think this country is falling apart "need to move to another country."

"That was probably a harsh statement for sure," Dabo said today.

"But I still do believe in the good of people. As a person of faith I do believe that. I still believe we have the best country in the world."

-- I asked him if there's anything he's telling his players to do or not to do as they arrive back to campus. He said the majority of team was already back for some time because they live off campus. Clemson is providing temporary off-campus housing for the guys who would ordinarily live on campus.

"Be smart," he said. "Heed the advice that’s our there. Stay clean and practice social distancing. Stay away from big groups and all those types of things."