Clemson’s expansion beyond its traditional geographic recruiting footprint essentially began a decade ago as the Tigers spread their reach into Virginia.

UVA was down and Virginia Tech was descending, while Clemson’s star was on the rise regionally and gave it more clout than the Tobacco Road programs.

Furthermore, a trio of schools that had mined the state successfully -- Penn State, Florida State and Maryland – would gradually lose some of their luster in the area as well.

The Tigers have scored more quality than quantity in Virginia, but have typically been involved annually with one to two of the state’s highest-profile names.

Fairfax (Va.) Robinson four-star offensive tackle Tristan Leigh is the apple of Clemson’s eye in the state this cycle, while Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt tackle Gunner Givens and Norfolk (Va.) Norview four-star defensive back Daylen Everette were among the program’s two dozen opening offers for the rising junior class earlier this month.

In this feature, Tigerillustrated.com takes an inside look at the best Clemson's staff has procured for specific states or geographic battlegrounds.