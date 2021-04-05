TigerIllustrated - Danny's Days

Pay just $1.67 a month for an entire year of FULL, unlimited content at Tigerillustrated.com, as part of this special, 40th anniversary commemorative subscription offer! Click HERE to take advantage of this special subscription offer! PROMO CODE: DANNY Previous subscribers or registered users not yet subscribed can take advantage of the offer by going HERE.

Maybe you've heard about the time Danny Ford angrily confronted N.C. State's Monte Kiffin at midfield, accusing Kiffin of ratting out Clemson to the NCAA: "Ain't no telling what I said after the game," Ford told reporters. "But if I said it, I said it." Maybe you've heard about the time he invented a word: "Some people call it chemistry, but I don't like that word. We just don't have all our working parts together. We're not clicking. We don't have clickness." Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Or maybe you heard about the time after Clemson's 1989 annihilation of Florida State, when a Seminoles fan masquerading as a reporter asked him how he was going to like probation: "(Expletive) you, buddy." You've probably heard some of the stories and anecdotes that made Ford a fascinating subject when he was leading Clemson in his own colorful, tobacco-chewing way from late 1978 until his polarizing divorce with the school after the 1989 season. But there are so many more you either haven't heard or have forgotten.

Danny Ford, at 33 years of age, is still the youngest head coach to win a national championship in college football. (Clemson Athletics Dept.)

He took over a heartbroken fan base after Charley Pell's abrupt departure to Florida, and he was so nervous and meek at his introductory press conference that Tiger legend Frank Howard chastised him afterward and told him he couldn't hear him. "You've got to romp and stomp," Howard told the 30-year-old. Eventually Ford learned to just be himself. And he did plenty of romping and stomping, putting his own endearing, enduring stamp on the Clemson program. The man lives the simple life on a farm a few miles from campus, still strikes a commanding but welcoming presence when he makes appearances at games, social functions or just lunch at a greasy spoon. He's still beloved by legions of fans. The 1981 national title, all those ACC trophies, all those bowl butt-whippings of national powers, and the us-against-the-college-football-world mentality with which it was all achieved, has a way of minimizing the memories of the heavy price paid for much of the achievement. He thumbed his nose at the ACC and everyone else that didn't like seeing little 'ole Clemson win big, and that's why he's eternally revered despite the conflicted legacy he left behind. Perhaps the greatest personal tragedy of Ford's tenure was that he was never able to enjoy his greatest successes for long. It seemed there was a menacing black cloud hovering close to most of Ford's days in the sun. That's what made the sequence of his forced departure, coming just a few weeks after his program looked like the best in college football during a Gator Bowl thrashing of Major Harris and West Virginia, a haunting but perfect microcosm of his tenure.