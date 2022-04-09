Defense dominates Clemson spring game

Cade Klubnik made his Death Valley (public) debut Saturday, but with plenty of offensive pieces missing in action. (Ken Ruinard - US Presswire)

It felt like this defensive line is going to be, uh, every bit as good as advertised. Some of the guys on offense might justifiably point out the short-handed nature of their side, with injuries aplenty causing absences and reshuffling. The defensive guys would like to point out that they were missing Bryan Bresee and Tre Williams, so it could've been worse. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Anyone who came wanting to see offensive fireworks watched the defense pour water over the fuses as Myles Murphy, K.J. Henry, Xavier Thomas and the defensive line exerted total ownership over their counterparts. FREE FORUM: House Of Politics & Off-Topics It was early, Klubnik's first possession, when Murphy made Klubnik pay for keeping on the speed option. The play was ruled a sack without Murphy touching the freshman quarterback. "You're lucky you ain't live today Klubnik!" the head coach yelled. "He would have knocked you back to Austin." Later, in the second quarter, Klubnik committed the cardinal sin of failing to get rid of the ball in the red zone before a safety blitz by Jalyn Phillips produced another sack.

Clemson's White team beat the Orange team 15-7 Saturday. (Clemson Athletics)