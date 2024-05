Clemson's representation in this year's NFL Draft was comprised of six players - first-rounder (DB) Nate Wiggins, second-rounder (DL) Ruke Orhorhoro, fourth-rounder (RB) Will Shipley, fifth-rounders (DL) Xavier Thomas and (LB) Jeremiah Trotter and sixth-rounder (DL) Tyler Davis.

All told, the Tigers now own 83 draft picks in the Dabo Swinney era, which includes 18 first-rounders.

In this feature, Tigerillustrated.com lists every Clemson draftee in the Swinney era.