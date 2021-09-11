FINAL: #6 Clemson 49 S.C. State 3

CLEMSON -- No. 6 Clemson (1-1) faced no resistance from its opponent in its home opener Saturday, beating FCS member South Carolina State 49-3.

The Tigers bounced back after a tough 10-3 opening loss to UGA in Charlotte a week ago.

Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was 14-of-24 passing for 171 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception. Uiagalelei also rushed for two scores. True freshman back Will Shipley led all Tiger rushers with 80 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries. Kobe Pace tallied 68 yards and a score on just seven carries.

Clemson amassed 499 yards of total offense, while allowing just 235 yards to the Bulldogs.

Four quarterbacks played while six receivers hauled in at least two catches apiece.

Clemson's defense will enter game three without having allowed a touchdown in eight quarters this season. The Tigers host Georgia Tech next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

Tigerillustrated.com will have much more from Death Valley later this evening.