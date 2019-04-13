Tigerillustrated.com

The Tigers fell to 25-10 overall and 11-6 in ACC play.

The Seminoles, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 21-13 overall and 9-8 in the ACC.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida State scored five runs in the fourth inning, three runs in the fifth inning and four runs in the sixth inning to defeat No. 13 Clemson 16-2 at Dick Howser Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Sam Hall led off the game with a homer, his fourth of the season.

Florida State broke through with five runs in the fourth inning, keyed by solo homers by Cooper Swanson and J.C. Flowers along with run-scoring singles by Matheu Nelson and Mike Salvatore.

Flowers blasted another homer in the fifth inning, this time a three-run long ball, then Florida State added four runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by Mike Salvatore's leadoff home run.

Bryar Hawkins led off the top of the seventh inning with a homer, his fourth of the season, then Florida State added a run in the bottom of the seventh inning and three runs in the eighth inning.

Seminole starter CJ Van Eyk (4-3) earned the win, as he allowed just four hits, two runs and one walk with four strikeouts in a career-long 8.0 innings pitched.

Mat Clark (7-1) suffered his first career loss, as he yielded four hits, five runs and three walks with four strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched.

It marked the first time Clemson lost back-to-back games since April 13,14, 2018, when it lost consecutive games against Miami (Fla.). The Tigers had been 15-0 in games following a loss since the loss against the Hurricanes on April 14, 2018.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ESPN2.

