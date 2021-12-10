FRIDAY UPDATE
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is very much on the clock, as officials at both Virginia and Duke need an answer quickly. Tigerillustrated.com has additional insight on Elliott who has had a very busy week.
In addition, after talking with sources late last night, we have more info to release on Clemson's recruiting, including some behind-the-scenes details on what led to one of two decommitments this week.
