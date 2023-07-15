Hampton (6-2, 184) committed to Clemson over Florida State, Florida, Arkansas, Miami, Louisville and more. All told, Hampton claimed nearly 30 offers.

Tallahassee (Fla.) Florida State University School four-star Ashton Hampton has announced his commitment to Clemson. Hampton had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com .

Mike Reed has landed another appealing prospect to the defensive back stable.

Reed's recruiting and development track records speak for themselves. But this one seemed like a clear match early, as Tigerillustrated.com brought to light that he and Hampton's father, Alonzo, were NFL Europe teammates in 1998 and have stayed good friends since.

That didn't guarantee Clemson the victory; others would make a run.

But it proves context for the trust and relationships that helped carry the Tigers over the line in the end.

FSU first offered the hometown product more than a year ago and was the only major program involved when Reed pulled the trigger on an offer in December.

The Tigers then had Hampton and family in for their late January elite junior day.

Hampton's profile would expand through the spring once Clemson's presence had been made known, and he procured offers from Alabama and LSU in addition to the others referenced.

FSU, though, kept Hampton on the back burner and talked of lining up an official visit after his senior season.

Hampton would take official visits last month to Clemson, Florida, Louisville and Arkansas before deciding little more than a week ago to bring his recruitment to a close.

Clemson's staff has talked of utilizing Hampton as a cornerback, nickel or safety. Most suitors have treated him as a safety, while Florida has characterized him in the same vein as Clemson.

The Tigers now have four defensive backs in the fold for this class, as Hampton joins Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day four-star corner Tavoy Feagin, LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County four-star safety Noah Dixon and Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside four-star safety Ricardo Jones.