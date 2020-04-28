We would argue that to date, the coronavirus restrictions haven’t strongly hurt or helped Clemson's football recruiting significantly, one way or the other.

But now it’s gotten real.

On Monday, the university announced that all on-campus athletics and academic camps were cancelled through the summer.