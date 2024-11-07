How Virginia Tech's starters were ranked as recruits

Ahead of Saturday's game in Blacksburg between No. 23 (CFP) Clemson (6-2, 5-1) and Virginia Tech (5-4, 3-2), check out where every Hokies starter was ranked as a recruit by Rivals.com.

The Hokies’ starting lineup is dotted with seven transfers, as well as three natives of South Carolina.

