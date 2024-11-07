Advertisement

in other news

Tuesday Insider

Tuesday Insider

We have the latest on this Florida 4-star DB who was just in Clemson. Details on the newest Clemson offer and...

 • Paul Strelow
Chase Hunter, Foster lead Clemson past Charleston Southern 91-64

Chase Hunter, Foster lead Clemson past Charleston Southern 91-64

Chase Hunter and Myles Foster each posted a game-high 17 points to lead Clemson past Charleston Southern 91-64 in ...

 • Toby Corriston
Four-star Florida lineman raves about Clemson experience

Four-star Florida lineman raves about Clemson experience

One of the nation's top 110 prospects was just in Clemson with his mother. And he couldn't stop talking about ...

 • Paul Strelow
Major questions to answer

Major questions to answer

We've spent a lot of time talking about Clemson's defense over the last 48 hours. But let's not pretend that the ...

 • Larry Williams
Additional Monday recruiting nuggets

Additional Monday recruiting nuggets

We've spoken with numerous highly-rated prospects who were on Clemson's campus over the weekend, including ...

Forums content
 • Sam Spiegelman

in other news

Tuesday Insider

Tuesday Insider

We have the latest on this Florida 4-star DB who was just in Clemson. Details on the newest Clemson offer and...

 • Paul Strelow
Chase Hunter, Foster lead Clemson past Charleston Southern 91-64

Chase Hunter, Foster lead Clemson past Charleston Southern 91-64

Chase Hunter and Myles Foster each posted a game-high 17 points to lead Clemson past Charleston Southern 91-64 in ...

 • Toby Corriston
Four-star Florida lineman raves about Clemson experience

Four-star Florida lineman raves about Clemson experience

One of the nation's top 110 prospects was just in Clemson with his mother. And he couldn't stop talking about ...

 • Paul Strelow
Published Nov 7, 2024
How Virginia Tech's starters were ranked as recruits
Tigerillustrated.com
Tigerillustrated.com

Ahead of Saturday's game in Blacksburg between No. 23 (CFP) Clemson (6-2, 5-1) and Virginia Tech (5-4, 3-2), check out where every Hokies starter was ranked as a recruit by Rivals.com.

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The Hokies’ starting lineup is dotted with seven transfers, as well as three natives of South Carolina.

ALSO SEE: Thursday Insider | Wednesday Night Insider | Wednesday Clemson Football Nuggets | Midweek Clemson Football Insider | Well below expectations | The latest on Bryce Perry-Wright | Clemson's verbal commitments | Clemson's junior commitments

STARTERS ON VIRGINIA TECH's OFFENSE

STARTERS ON VIRGINIA TECH's DEFENSE



SHOP daily DEALS on Clemson apparel/gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

Clemson
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement