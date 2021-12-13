This jam-packed edition of the Insider is again loaded with the very latest on numerous highly-rated Clemson targets, including behind-the-scenes details on what happened with the Tigers' three Bradenton (Fla.) decommitments last week.

Also today, Tigerillustrated.com reveals a high profile name in the transfer portal Clemson is interested in, according to a source. And we have the details on his situation.

MONDAY INSIDER

