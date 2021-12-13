 TigerIllustrated - MONDAY INSIDER
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-13 06:30:03 -0600') }} football Edit

MONDAY INSIDER

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

This jam-packed edition of the Insider is again loaded with the very latest on numerous highly-rated Clemson targets, including behind-the-scenes details on what happened with the Tigers' three Bradenton (Fla.) decommitments last week.

ALSO SEE: Sunday Insider Notes II | Sunday Insider Notes | Saturday Insider Notes II | Saturday Insider Notes

Also today, Tigerillustrated.com reveals a high profile name in the transfer portal Clemson is interested in, according to a source. And we have the details on his situation.

MONDAY INSIDER

-------------------------------------------------------------

Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: TIGERS2021

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}