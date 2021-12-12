On Friday, at the end of the most tumultuous week in a decade, we are told Dabo Swinney was noticeably and remarkably upbeat according to various folks who encountered him.

ALSO SEE: Saturday Insider Notes II | Saturday Insider Notes | Fourth Friday Staff Update - Another staffer headed to Oklahoma | Elliott accepts Virginia job | Daylen Everette decommits | Four-star receiver commits to Clemson | Clemson loses another 4-star commitment

This is when Swinney's charisma is its most important: When the Tigers have needed a port in the storm.

SUNDAY INSIDER NOTES

-------------------------------------------------------------