Clemson loses another 4-star commitment

Clemson lost its third and final commitment from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy on Friday as four-star corner Daylen Everette announced his withdrawal from the Tigers' recruiting class.

You don't know until you know, as we say.

Everette (6-1, 180) pledged to the Tigers during the summer, picking Clemson over Florida, UGA, Florida State and others.

We reported this morning that Clemson had been given indication late Thursday night that Everette would be sticking with his commitment. Dabo Swinney conducted his in-person stop at IMG on Thursday, joined by assistant coach Mike Reed.

But this is the way the ball has bounced this week, as we had also heard UGA and Alabama were working to get their chance behind the scenes.

Everette joins two four-star teammates -- safety Keon Sabb and defensive end Jihaad Campbell -- in decommitting from Clemson this week, days after former defensive coordinator Brent Venables departed to become the head coach at Oklahoma.

The Tigers did get some positive news from the recruiting trail less than 24 hours ago with a Thursday night pledge from Irmo four-star wide receiver Antonio Williams. Williams is expected to be in Clemson this weekend on an official visit.

Clemson now has two commitments remaining from the state of Florida - Tampa linebacker Wade Woodaz and Largo kicker Robert Gunn.

The Tigers now have 12 commitments as Wednesday's early signing period approaches and may acquire additional commitments this month and in January ahead of the February 2 signing day.

