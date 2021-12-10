Elliott accepts Virginia job

Tony Elliott is Clemson's second coordinator to take a power 5 head coaching job this week. (Getty)

Elliott spent 11 seasons coaching at his alma mater, the last seven as Clemson's chief play-caller. The Tigers' offense sagged dramatically in 2021 amid a swirl of NFL talent lost from last season, an extraordinary run of injuries, and unforeseen struggles by starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. Elliott was thought to be out of the running for the Virginia job as recently as Tuesday. But a day after calling Elliott to inform him they were going in a different direction, Virginia administrators called back to ask him and his family to come for an in-person interview in Charlottesville. ALSO SEE: Clemson's verbal commitments

Elliott was also a finalist for the Duke job with Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko, according to reports in Durham. The Blue Devils put their search on hold as they awaited Elliott's answer to Virginia. Elliott's departure comes five days after Clemson lost iconic defensive coordinator Brent Venables to Oklahoma. All signs point to Swinney promoting longtime staffer Wesley Goodwin and safeties coach Mickey Conn to the co-coordinator role, with Goodwin in charge of play-calling. The last time Swinney had to make a major move on offense was in December of 2014 when Chad Morris left for the head job at SMU after four seasons at Clemson. He went in-house with that decision, promoting Elliott and Jeff Scott to co-coordinator roles with Elliott the chief play-caller. Starting with a 40-6 assault on Oklahoma in the 2014 Russell Athletic Bowl, Clemson was 89-10 with Elliott directing the offense. Included were two wins over Alabama in the national title game, four trips to the national title game, and six consecutive playoff appearances from 2015-20. It's considered likely that quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter is promoted to offensive coordinator, with staffer Kyle Richardson moving to a position-coach role. As of earlier this week, Swinney was slated to make an announcement on his staff composition as early as today. -------------------------------------------------------------