Elliott accepts Virginia job
CLEMSON -- Tony Ellliott has agreed to become the new head football coach at Virginia, Tigerillustrated.com has confirmed.
Now Dabo Swinney has a new task in replacing both of his coordinators.
After he and his family left Charlottesville on Thursday without striking a deal, Elliott took time to think long and hard about whether to accept Virginia's offer. This was after he talked seriously with Tennessee about its head job a year ago before backing out.
ALSO SEE: Daylen Everette decommits | Second Friday Staff Update | Friday Staff Update | Four-star receiver commits to Clemson | Thursday Night Staff Update | Third Thursday Staff Update | Clemson loses another 4-star commitment | Thursday P.M. Update | THURSDAY STAFF UPDATE
Elliott made the decision Friday afternoon and began informing people in the football offices.
Elliott spent 11 seasons coaching at his alma mater, the last seven as Clemson's chief play-caller. The Tigers' offense sagged dramatically in 2021 amid a swirl of NFL talent lost from last season, an extraordinary run of injuries, and unforeseen struggles by starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.
Elliott was thought to be out of the running for the Virginia job as recently as Tuesday. But a day after calling Elliott to inform him they were going in a different direction, Virginia administrators called back to ask him and his family to come for an in-person interview in Charlottesville.
ALSO SEE: Clemson's verbal commitments
Elliott was also a finalist for the Duke job with Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko, according to reports in Durham. The Blue Devils put their search on hold as they awaited Elliott's answer to Virginia.
Elliott's departure comes five days after Clemson lost iconic defensive coordinator Brent Venables to Oklahoma. All signs point to Swinney promoting longtime staffer Wesley Goodwin and safeties coach Mickey Conn to the co-coordinator role, with Goodwin in charge of play-calling.
The last time Swinney had to make a major move on offense was in December of 2014 when Chad Morris left for the head job at SMU after four seasons at Clemson. He went in-house with that decision, promoting Elliott and Jeff Scott to co-coordinator roles with Elliott the chief play-caller.
Starting with a 40-6 assault on Oklahoma in the 2014 Russell Athletic Bowl, Clemson was 89-10 with Elliott directing the offense. Included were two wins over Alabama in the national title game, four trips to the national title game, and six consecutive playoff appearances from 2015-20.
It's considered likely that quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter is promoted to offensive coordinator, with staffer Kyle Richardson moving to a position-coach role.
As of earlier this week, Swinney was slated to make an announcement on his staff composition as early as today.
-------------------------------------------------------------
Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, has a super, limited-time subscription offer.
Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!
PROMO CODE: TIGERS2021
Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!