Saturday Insider Notes II

Going into yesterday's big staff meeting in which Dabo Swinney addressed a bunch of topics including coaching changes, we had a strong sense of the direction the head coach would be taking.

That sense is even stronger based on conversations we have had today.

ALSO SEE: Saturday Insider Notes | Fourth Friday Staff Update - Another staffer headed to Oklahoma | Elliott accepts Virginia job | Daylen Everette decommits | Four-star receiver commits to Clemson | Clemson loses another 4-star commitment

Tigerillustrated.com releases additional insight on this closely-followed topic and more in our second update of the day.

SATURDAY INSIDER NOTES - Part 2

-------------------------------------------------------------