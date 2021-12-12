The fallout from Brent Venables' departure has continued in Clemson, leaving coaches to spend time on damage control both on campus and in recruiting.

ALSO SEE: Sunday Insider Notes | Saturday Insider Notes II | Saturday Insider Notes | Elliott accepts Virginia job | Daylen Everette decommits | Four-star receiver commits to Clemson | Clemson loses another 4-star commitment

It makes for a larger-than-expected to-do list for Dabo Swinney as the early signing day and bowl practices draw closer.

SUNDAY INSIDER NOTES II

-------------------------------------------------------------