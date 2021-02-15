TigerIllustrated - More work to be done

In our extensive reporting for the series of articles we published at Christmas on DJ Uiagalelei's backstory, the remarkable nature of his performances against Boston College and Notre Dame became less remarkable.

He had already been through so many big-stage moments before as he led his team in a series of epic clashes with rival Mater Dei, among other games.

It's hard for folks here in the Palmetto State neck of the woods to appropriately grasp just how massive high school football is over there; it's closer to small-college football than high school, honestly.

