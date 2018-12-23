THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson will go into the Christmas holiday with the No. 5-ranked recruiting class in the nation, having inked 27 signatures during the early signing period.

Tigerillustrated.com continues to track numerous prospects, as it is likely Clemson's coaching staff will add more commitments by February 6, the second National Signing Day of the 2018-2019 recruiting cycle.

The Tigers have come a long way under head football coach Dabo Swinney, who is set to bring in his fourth top 10 recruiting class over the last five years.

Top 10 recruiting classes aren't unusual at Clemson historically, but until Swinney's No. 8-ranked class in 2011, the Tigers had not signed a top 10 haul since 1995.

Just over 10 years ago, former Clemson head coach Tommy Bowden signed one of his top-rated classes, headlined by five-star defensive end Da'Quan Bowers of Bamberg. 20 years ago, former Clemson head coach Tommy West signed his last recruiting class, headlined by four-star receiver Jackie Robinson of Orangeburg and four-star offensive lineman David Haselden of Clover.