35 years of Clemson's recruiting classes

Clemson will go into the Christmas holiday with the No. 5-ranked recruiting class in the nation, having inked 27 signatures during the early signing period.

Tigerillustrated.com continues to track numerous prospects, as it is likely Clemson's coaching staff will add more commitments by February 6, the second National Signing Day of the 2018-2019 recruiting cycle.

The Tigers have come a long way under head football coach Dabo Swinney, who is set to bring in his fourth top 10 recruiting class over the last five years.

Top 10 recruiting classes aren't unusual at Clemson historically, but until Swinney's No. 8-ranked class in 2011, the Tigers had not signed a top 10 haul since 1995.

Just over 10 years ago, former Clemson head coach Tommy Bowden signed one of his top-rated classes, headlined by five-star defensive end Da'Quan Bowers of Bamberg. 20 years ago, former Clemson head coach Tommy West signed his last recruiting class, headlined by four-star receiver Jackie Robinson of Orangeburg and four-star offensive lineman David Haselden of Clover.

Clemson remains in communication with Jackson (Miss.) four-star running back Jerrion Ealy. The Tigers may add to their 2019 recruiting class in the coming weeks.
25 years ago this winter, Clemson head coach Ken Hatfield signed his final recruiting class, headlined by blue-chip receiver Antwuan Wyatt of Daytona Beach, Fla. And 30 years ago this winter former Clemson head coach Danny Ford signed his final recruiting class, headlined by offensive lineman Stacy Seegars of Kershaw and wide receiver Terry Smith of Central.

It should be noted that Clemson will sign another full recruiting class (25+ signatures) in the next cycle. The Tigers' 2020 recruiting class, currently comprised of five commitments, is ranked No. 7 nationally heading into Christmas.

35 Years Of Clemson's Football Recruiting Classes
YEAR NATIONAL RANKING RECRUITING SERVICE COACH

1985

9th

Joe Terranova

Danny Ford

1986

13th

Joe Terranova

Danny Ford

1987

10th

Joe Terranova - Super Prep

Danny Ford

1988

3rd

Super Prep

Danny Ford

1989

3rd

Joe Terranova

Danny Ford

1990

NR

Ken Hatfield

1991

35th

Super Prep

Ken Hatfield

1992

6th

Super Prep

Ken Hatfield

1993

24th

Super Prep

Ken Hatfield

1994

16th

Super Prep

Tommy West

1995

10th

Super Prep

Tommy West

1996

14th

Super Prep

Tommy West

1997

15th

National Recruiting Advisor

Tommy West

1998

26th

National Recruiting Advisor

Tommy West

1999

24th

National Recruiting Advisor

Tommy Bowden

2000

31st

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2001

11th

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2002

22nd

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2003

67th

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2004

61st

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2005

17th

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2006

16th

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2007

16th

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2008

12th

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2009

37th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2010

19th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2011

8th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2012

14th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2013

14th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2014

13th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2015

4th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2016

6th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2017

22nd

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2018

8th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2019

5th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney
Clemson is expected to add to its 2019 recruiting class in the coming weeks leading up to February 6, the second National Signing Day of the 2018-2019 cycle.
