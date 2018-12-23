35 years of Clemson's recruiting classes
Clemson will go into the Christmas holiday with the No. 5-ranked recruiting class in the nation, having inked 27 signatures during the early signing period.
Tigerillustrated.com continues to track numerous prospects, as it is likely Clemson's coaching staff will add more commitments by February 6, the second National Signing Day of the 2018-2019 recruiting cycle.
The Tigers have come a long way under head football coach Dabo Swinney, who is set to bring in his fourth top 10 recruiting class over the last five years.
Top 10 recruiting classes aren't unusual at Clemson historically, but until Swinney's No. 8-ranked class in 2011, the Tigers had not signed a top 10 haul since 1995.
Just over 10 years ago, former Clemson head coach Tommy Bowden signed one of his top-rated classes, headlined by five-star defensive end Da'Quan Bowers of Bamberg. 20 years ago, former Clemson head coach Tommy West signed his last recruiting class, headlined by four-star receiver Jackie Robinson of Orangeburg and four-star offensive lineman David Haselden of Clover.
25 years ago this winter, Clemson head coach Ken Hatfield signed his final recruiting class, headlined by blue-chip receiver Antwuan Wyatt of Daytona Beach, Fla. And 30 years ago this winter former Clemson head coach Danny Ford signed his final recruiting class, headlined by offensive lineman Stacy Seegars of Kershaw and wide receiver Terry Smith of Central.
It should be noted that Clemson will sign another full recruiting class (25+ signatures) in the next cycle. The Tigers' 2020 recruiting class, currently comprised of five commitments, is ranked No. 7 nationally heading into Christmas.
|YEAR
|NATIONAL RANKING
|RECRUITING SERVICE
|COACH
|
1985
|
9th
|
Joe Terranova
|
Danny Ford
|
1986
|
13th
|
Joe Terranova
|
Danny Ford
|
1987
|
10th
|
Joe Terranova - Super Prep
|
Danny Ford
|
1988
|
3rd
|
Super Prep
|
Danny Ford
|
1989
|
3rd
|
Joe Terranova
|
Danny Ford
|
1990
|
NR
|
Ken Hatfield
|
1991
|
35th
|
Super Prep
|
Ken Hatfield
|
1992
|
6th
|
Super Prep
|
Ken Hatfield
|
1993
|
24th
|
Super Prep
|
Ken Hatfield
|
1994
|
16th
|
Super Prep
|
Tommy West
|
1995
|
10th
|
Super Prep
|
Tommy West
|
1996
|
14th
|
Super Prep
|
Tommy West
|
1997
|
15th
|
National Recruiting Advisor
|
Tommy West
|
1998
|
26th
|
National Recruiting Advisor
|
Tommy West
|
1999
|
24th
|
National Recruiting Advisor
|
Tommy Bowden
|
2000
|
31st
|
Rivals.com
|
Tommy Bowden
|
2001
|
11th
|
Rivals.com
|
Tommy Bowden
|
2002
|
22nd
|
Rivals.com
|
Tommy Bowden
|
2003
|
67th
|
Rivals.com
|
Tommy Bowden
|
2004
|
61st
|
Rivals.com
|
Tommy Bowden
|
2005
|
17th
|
Rivals.com
|
Tommy Bowden
|
2006
|
16th
|
Rivals.com
|
Tommy Bowden
|
2007
|
16th
|
Rivals.com
|
Tommy Bowden
|
2008
|
12th
|
Rivals.com
|
Tommy Bowden
|
2009
|
37th
|
Rivals.com
|
Dabo Swinney
|
2010
|
19th
|
Rivals.com
|
Dabo Swinney
|
2011
|
8th
|
Rivals.com
|
Dabo Swinney
|
2012
|
14th
|
Rivals.com
|
Dabo Swinney
|
2013
|
14th
|
Rivals.com
|
Dabo Swinney
|
2014
|
13th
|
Rivals.com
|
Dabo Swinney
|
2015
|
4th
|
Rivals.com
|
Dabo Swinney
|
2016
|
6th
|
Rivals.com
|
Dabo Swinney
|
2017
|
22nd
|
Rivals.com
|
Dabo Swinney
|
2018
|
8th
|
Rivals.com
|
Dabo Swinney
|
2019
|
5th
|
Rivals.com
|
Dabo Swinney
