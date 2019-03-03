Tigerillustrated.com

Kyle Wilkie put Clemson up in the top of the first inning with a two-out, run-scoring double, then TJ Hopkins responded with a two-run double and Luke Berryhill lined a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning.

The Gamecocks, who won the series 2-1, improved to 9-2, while the Tigers dropped to 8-3. It marked South Carolina's first series win over the Tigers since 2014, snapping Clemson's four-year series win streak. It also snapped the Tigers' 10-game road winning streak dating to 2018, which was the nation's longest active streak.

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina scored five runs in both the first inning and fourth inning in its 14-3 victory over No. 14 Clemson at Founders Park on Sunday afternoon.

Jacob Olson hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning, then South Carolina scored five runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by two-run homers by both Hopkins and Berryhill.

Logan Davidson hit a solo homer, his fourth of the year, in the top of the sixth inning, giving Clemson at least one homer in all 11 games in 2019.

Gamecock starter Reid Morgan (2-0) earned the win, as he allowed eight hits, three runs (two earned) and no walks with five strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched.

Tiger starter Justin Wrobleski (0-2) suffered the loss.

Sam Hall won the Bob Bradley Award as Clemson's MVP of the three-game series. He was 5-for-10 (.500) with one homer, one double, three RBIs, four runs, a .571 on-base percentage and three steals.

TJ Hopkins won the Tom Price Award as South Carolina's MVP, as he was 7-for-15 (.467) with three homers, one double, nine RBIs and five runs.

The Tigers return to Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C., for the second time in four days, this time to play Furman on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Live video is available on SoCon Digital Network.

