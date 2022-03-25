No. 20 Clemson shut out 8-0 in game one at Pitt

The Panthers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 11-10 overall and 2-5 in the ACC, while the Tigers dropped to 16-6 overall and 1-3 in ACC play.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- Matt Gilbertson tossed 7.0 strong innings with nine strikeouts to lead Pittsburgh to an 8-0 win over No. 20 Clemson in the first game of a doubleheader at Charles L. Cost Field on Friday afternoon. Tiger batters struck out a total of 13 times.

Gilbertson (3-2) earned the win by allowing just five hits, including no hits in eight at-bats with runners in scoring position, no runs and one walk.

Tiger starter Mack Anglin (3-2) suffered the loss. Anglin, who now holds a 5.17 ERA on the season, allowed six hits and four earned runs in 3.2 innings of work. Control was again an issue, as Anglin walked five batters and was credited with three wild pitches. Ty Olenchuk allowed four hits and two earned runs in 2.1 innings of relief, while Austin Gordon allowed just one hit and no runs in two innings of relief.

The Panthers scored two runs on one hit and several Tiger miscues in the first inning, then Ron Washington Jr. belted a solo homer in the third inning.

Brock Franks led off the fourth inning with a homer, then the Panthers scored three two-out runs in the fifth inning and another two-out run in the sixth inning.

Clemson totaled just six hits.

The series continues Friday with the second game of the doubleheader at approximately 3:30 p.m.

