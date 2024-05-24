The Tigers, who went 1-1 in the ACC Tournament, improved to 41-14 on the season. The Cardinals, who went 0-2 in the ACC Tournament, dropped to 32-24 in 2024.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Jimmy Obertop’s walkoff walk with one out in the ninth inning lifted No. 3 Clemson to an 8-7 victory over Louisville in the ACC Tournament at Truist Field on Friday afternoon.

Obertop’s three-run homer in the eighth inning tied the score, then three singles in a row with one out in the ninth inning set up Obertop’s walk on four pitches to end the game.

JT Benson led off the first inning with a homer, then Luke Napleton belted a two-run homer in the second inning.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Dylan Hoy added a two-out, run-scoring double in the second inning.

After the Cardinals manufactured an unearned run in the third inning, they scored a run in the top of the fourth inning to build a 6-0 lead.

Our off topics forum

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Tristan Bissetta grounded a run-scoring single, then he ripped a two-out triple in the sixth inning to score a run. Jacob Jarrell followed with a two-run homer, his sixth of the year, to narrow Louisville’s lead to 6-4.

The Cardinals extended their lead with an unearned run in the seventh inning on a two-out error, then Obertop laced a three-run homer, his 19th of the season, in the eighth inning to tie the score 7-7.

One-out singles by Jacob Hinderleider, Blake Wright and Cam Cannarella in the ninth inning set up Obertop’s game-winning walk.

Austin Gordon (1-2) pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn the win, while Tucker Biven (4-2) suffered the loss. Rocco Reid (1.2 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 1 K) got the start for the Tigers, while Billy Barlow (1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB), Jacob McGovern (3.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) and Drew Titsworth (1.1 IP, 3 K) joined Gordon in drawing relief work.

The announcement of the 16 NCAA regional host sites is Sunday at 8:30 p.m. The NCAA Selection Show is Monday at noon on ESPN2.

BIG MAY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!