TigerIllustrated - Over 35 years of Clemson recruiting classes

Last week Rivals.com issued its final recruiting class rankings for the 2021 cycle. Clemson again led the Atlantic Coast Conference with a No. 7 ranking, trailing Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Oregon, LSU and Georgia respectively.

The Tigers' No. 7 ranking marks the fourth consecutive year with a top 10 finish. It should also be noted that the Tigers finished third nationally in star rating average (3.95), trailing the Crimson Tide (4.04) and Buckeyes (4.00) respectively.

Clemson is already working on another top 10 class with three highly rated junior commitments - (OL) Blake Miller of Strongsville, OH, (OL) Collin Sadler of Greenville and (WR) Adam Randall of Myrtle Beach.

Below, check out Clemson's football recruiting classes and their rankings dating back to 1985.