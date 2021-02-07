 TigerIllustrated - Over 35 years of Clemson recruiting classes
Over 35 years of Clemson recruiting classes

Last week Rivals.com issued its final recruiting class rankings for the 2021 cycle. Clemson again led the Atlantic Coast Conference with a No. 7 ranking, trailing Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Oregon, LSU and Georgia respectively.

The Tigers' No. 7 ranking marks the fourth consecutive year with a top 10 finish. It should also be noted that the Tigers finished third nationally in star rating average (3.95), trailing the Crimson Tide (4.04) and Buckeyes (4.00) respectively.

Clemson is already working on another top 10 class with three highly rated junior commitments - (OL) Blake Miller of Strongsville, OH, (OL) Collin Sadler of Greenville and (WR) Adam Randall of Myrtle Beach.

Below, check out Clemson's football recruiting classes and their rankings dating back to 1985.

Over 35 Years Of Clemson's Football Recruiting Classes
YEAR NATIONAL RANKING RECRUITING SERVICE COACH

1985

9th

Joe Terranova

Danny Ford

1986

13th

Joe Terranova

Danny Ford

1987

10th

Joe Terranova - Super Prep

Danny Ford

1988

3rd

Super Prep

Danny Ford

1989

3rd

Joe Terranova

Danny Ford

1990

NR

Ken Hatfield

1991

35th

Super Prep

Ken Hatfield

1992

6th

Super Prep

Ken Hatfield

1993

24th

Super Prep

Ken Hatfield

1994

16th

Super Prep

Tommy West

1995

10th

Super Prep

Tommy West

1996

14th

Super Prep

Tommy West

1997

15th

National Recruiting Advisor

Tommy West

1998

26th

National Recruiting Advisor

Tommy West

1999

24th

National Recruiting Advisor

Tommy Bowden

2000

31st

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2001

11th

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2002

22nd

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2003

67th

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2004

61st

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2005

17th

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2006

16th

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2007

16th

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2008

12th

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2009

37th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2010

19th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2011

8th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2012

14th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2013

14th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2014

13th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2015

4th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2016

6th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2017

22nd

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2018

8th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2019

9th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2020

2nd

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2021

7th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney
Clemson ranked No. 3 nationally in star rating average in 2021.

