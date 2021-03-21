TigerIllustrated - Parker's 3-run homer lifts Clemson to series win over No. 13 Va. Tech

James Parker's three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted Clemson to a series win Sunday. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)

After the Hokies scored an unearned run in the fourth inning, Elijah Henderson lofted a run-scoring single with two outs to tie the score in the fifth inning. Dayne Leonard led off the top of the eighth inning with a home run, the first of his career, to right-center to give Virginia Tech the lead. After the first two batters of the bottom of the eighth inning were retired, Kier Meredith walked and Dylan Brewer was hit-by-pitch. Parker followed with a three-run home run to right-center on an 0-2 pitch, his fifth of the season and third game in a row with a long ball.