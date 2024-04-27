Former Tiger defensive tackle Tyler Davis was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in round six as the 196th pick overall. Davis came off the board as the 20th pick in the round. Davis becomes the sixth Tiger taken in the 2024 draft.

Davis, a first-team All-ACC selection in each of the last three years, started 52 games where he totaled 167 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 16 sacks and three fumble recoveries. He logged just over 2,000 snaps in his career.

Davis, a native of Apopka (Fla.), signed with Clemson in 2019 as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com. The network billed Davis 175th nationally overall regardless of position, 24th overall regardless of position in the state of Florida and 12th nationally among defensive tackle prospects.

As the 83rd draft pick of the Dabo Swinney era, Davis follows former Tigers (CB) Nate Wiggins who was taken 30th in round one by the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night, (DT) Ruke Orhorhoro who came off the board as the third pick of round two (35th overall) Friday evening, courtesy of the Atlanta Falcons, (RB) Will Shipley who was taken 127th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 27th selection in round four, (DE) Xavier Thomas who was selected 138th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in round five and (LB) Jeremiah Trotter who was taken 155th overall by the Eagles in round five.

Head Coach Dabo Swinney on Davis' selection: “I’m super proud of Tyler. I think he is a guy that from the moment he showed up at Clemson, he’s acted like a pro, prepared like one, trained like one. He is the consummate ‘team guy’ and eventually he will be a captain. He is a player I would put in the same mold as Grady Jarrett.

"He is probably a guy that got downgraded because he doesn’t have some of the measurables from a size standpoint, but when he gets on the field, he will quickly separate from the others. That’s just who he is. That’s who he’s always been. I just really feel like he’s going to have a great NFL career. I’m super excited for the opportunity he’s earned and I can’t wait to watch him continue to be great.”

Associate Head Coach/Defensive Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Tackles Coach Nick Eason on Davis' selection: “Tyler Davis is a great example of what takes to help any team win. He is accountable, disciplined, tough, competitive and smart. He has earned this moment because he outworked everyone. There are two kinds of people, those who do the work and those who take the credit. Tyler Davis does the work and earns the credit.”

