Sapp To Clemson
Clemson has its tight end for the 2022 recruiting class class.
Greenville (S.C.)'s Josh Sapp announced his commitment to the Tigers on Tuesday evening. Sapp had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.
Sapp (6-3, 245) is the son of former Clemson standout linebacker/quarterback Patrick Sapp.
He also held offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte and Georgia State. South Carolina and UNC conveyed interest during the summer.
But once Clemson got involved, that was predictably all she wrote.
Sapp attended the Dabo Swinney Camp in June and shot up the staff's recruiting board for his dual abilities as a willing blocker and capable pass-catcher.
The Tigers then brought him in for the All-In Cookout in July.
Clemson's staff awaited resolution on its longstanding target at the position, Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth four-star Oscar Delp, before pulling the trigger on the Sapp offer.
Days before Delp would formally declare for UGA, Clemson brought Sapp and family in for the Boston College game earlier this month, setting the table for these subsequent developments.
Sapp marks the Tigers' first commitment in two-and-a-half months.
He gives Clemson 13 pledges for the class, elevating the Tigers two spots in the network's team rankings to the No. 11 class overall.
Sapp also accounts for the Tigers' fourth in-state acquisition this cycle, joining Greenville (S.C.) four-star offensive line teammate Collin Sadler, Mauldin (S.C.) four-star corner Jeadyn Lukus and Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star receiver Adam Randall.
