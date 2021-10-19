Sapp To Clemson

Sapp (6-3, 245) is the son of former Clemson standout linebacker/quarterback Patrick Sapp. He also held offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte and Georgia State. South Carolina and UNC conveyed interest during the summer. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! But once Clemson got involved, that was predictably all she wrote.

Sapp attended the Dabo Swinney Camp in June and shot up the staff's recruiting board for his dual abilities as a willing blocker and capable pass-catcher. The Tigers then brought him in for the All-In Cookout in July. Clemson's staff awaited resolution on its longstanding target at the position, Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth four-star Oscar Delp, before pulling the trigger on the Sapp offer. Days before Delp would formally declare for UGA, Clemson brought Sapp and family in for the Boston College game earlier this month, setting the table for these subsequent developments.

Josh Sapp's numerous visits to Clemson's campus this year paid off Tuesday. (Tigerillustrated.com)