Former Tiger running back Will Shipley was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in round four as the 127th pick overall. Shipley came off the board as the 27th pick in the round

A first-team All American and all-conference pick in 2022, Shipley finished his Clemson career with 2,747 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns. He also totaled 85 receptions for 602 yards and two scores.

Voted a permanent team captain in 2023, Shipley bypassed his senior year of eligibility to enter the draft after giving serious consideration to returning for 2024.

The Matthews (N.C.) native signed with Clemson in 2021 and was billed as the nation's No. 1 all-purpose back recruit by Rivals.com. The network billed Shipley 50th overall regardless of position and the No. 1 recruit overall regardless of position in the state of North Carolina.

As the 80th draft pick of the Dabo Swinney era, Shipley follows former Tiger cornerback Nate Wiggins who was taken 30th in round one by the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night and former Tiger defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro who came off the board as the third pick of round two (35th overall) Friday evening, courtesy of the Atlanta Falcons.

Head Coach Dabo Swinney on Shipley's selection: “Wherever Will Shipley got drafted, he was going to be underrated. Didn’t matter if he went in the third round or the seventh round. He’s an underrated guy. I say that because he’s just one of those people that I don’t know you can really appreciate unless you get to work with him and you get to see him work on a daily basis: how he practices, how he prepares, how he competes. I think he’s still just now coming into the best version of himself as a running back.

"The other thing about Shipley that I think teams love is that he’s dynamic. He can change the game with the ball in space. He can break tackles between the tackles. He can play receiver for you in the slot or make plays on the outside, and he can impact the game as a special teams guy in the return game. He brings a lot to the table, not to mention he’s an unbelievably smart kid. He never made below a 4.0.

"He will bring a fire and an energy. When he shows up and he steps on the practice field, he’s just a guy you notice every single day. He elevates everyone’s competitiveness because he’s only got one gear. I’m excited about what he’s going to bring. They’re getting a really, really good football player that will have a chance to make an impact as a rookie.”

Running Backs Coach C.J. Spiller on Shipley's selection: “Will has exceptional talent that makes him special from the rest because not only can he run the rock, but he is a guy you can move all around the field. He brings special teams value, so I know he will have an immediate impact. They are getting a five-star person. His leadership skills are what set him apart from everyone else and I know the entire building and community will love him.”

