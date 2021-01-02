TigerIllustrated - Simms leads Clemson in 66-65 win over Miami

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Aamir Simms helped Clemson begin the New Year with a win on Saturday. The Tigers also inched closer to re-entering the AP top 25. (US Presswire)

Miami (4-4, 0-3), which finished with a field goal percentage of 46.9, suffered 16 turnovers, and Clemson converted them into 20 points. Clemson pulled down 28 rebounds and scored 28 points in the paint. In addition, the Tigers recorded 11 second-chance points and racked up 18 assists. Shooting 10-for-14 from the field and 3-for-4 at the free throw line, Simms amassed a season-high 25 points while pulling down a team-leading seven rebounds and dishing out four assists. Simms showed out on defense, too, leading all players with four blocks on the afternoon. Alex Hemenway made his first career start and tallied eight points. Clyde Trapp registered a balanced stat line of five points, five boards and five assists. On top of scoring seven points and distributing five dimes, Nick Honor attained a game-high four steals, including a clutch steal in the game's closing seconds. Miami's Isaiah Wong recorded 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Simms scored the game's first basket via a 3-pointer that followed a Miami turnover. A few possessions later, the big man sank another trey, which placed Clemson ahead 6-3. Continuing with his hot start, Simms improved to 3-of-3 from the floor when he threw down a second-chance dunk after corralling an offensive board. The Tigers fared well from beyond the arc in the early goings, starting off 5-of-6 on 3-point shots.