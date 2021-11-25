South Carolina's starting lineup and players' star ratings as recruits

Clemson (8-3, 6-2) will square off against rival South Carolina (6-5, 3-5) Saturday night in Columbia. The Tigers, who have dominated the series all-time with a 71-42-4 advantage, are an 11.5-point favorite. Clemson is going for its seventh consecutive win in the series.

Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

In this rundown, check out the Gamecocks' starting lineup and its contributors' star ratings as recruits out of high school.

ALSO SEE: Thursday Insider Notes | Instate battle developing for highly-rated offensive lineman | Midweek Recruiting Insider | Is the timing right for Brent Venables and Tony Elliott? | Five future Clemson - South Carolina Recruiting Battles | The Shane Beamer Way | Clemson's verbal commitments

Tigerillustrated.com will of course have its game forecast, final word feature and our third major recruiting insider of the week on Friday.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!