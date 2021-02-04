TigerIllustrated - Swinney officially announces football staff changes, additions

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Legendary Clemson running back C.J. Spiller will now be a full-time mentor to Tigers' running backs under head coach Dabo Swinney. (US Presswire)

Spiller joins Clemson's staff on a full-time basis after joining the program as an unpaid coaching intern in 2020 while pursuing his Master's degree in athletic leadership. Prior to entering the coaching ranks, Spiller was one of the most decorated players in Clemson history, earning selection last month for induction in the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021. "I'm definitely excited for this job and express my gratitude to Coach Swinney, Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich and the Board of Trustees, and I thank them for trusting me with the opportunity to have an impact on these young men's lives and represent our university in a first-class manner," Spiller said. "It doesn't happen very often that you're able to coach at your alma mater, especially in your first gig, and for me to have that opportunity, I don't take it lightly. I'm just ecstatic about getting started."

Spiller's historic Clemson playing career covered 2006-09, including a senior campaign in which won ACC Player of the Year and was a unanimous first-team All-American en route to finishing sixth in Heisman Trophy voting. That year, he joined Reggie Bush as the only players in college football history with 3,000 rushing yards, 1,500 yards in kickoff returns, 1,000 receiving yards and 500 yards in punt returns. He becomes the fourth Clemson graduate among the Tigers’ 10 full-time assistant coaches, joining Brandon Streeter (1999), Tony Elliott (2002) and Tyler Grisham (2009). Following the collegiate career for which his No. 28 was retired at Clemson, Spiller was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the No. 9 overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft. He played eight NFL seasons with the Bills, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2012. He and college teammate Jacoby Ford remain the only Clemson products ever to record multiple rushing touchdowns, multiple receiving touchdowns and multiple kick return touchdowns during an NFL career. Spiller, 33, is a 2009 graduate of Clemson, earning his undergraduate degree in sociology. He is married to his wife, Daysha, and has one daughter, Shania.

Danny Pearman, an original member of Dabo Swinney's 2009 staff, is now officially off-the-field after working as tight ends coach over the last decade+. (Zach Hanby - Zachphoto.net/Tigerillustrated.com)