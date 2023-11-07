"Military Appreciation Day means a lot. We have such a deep military heritage here. There is a lot going on in our world right now. This means a lot to a lot of people. Many men and women sacrifice a lot that allows us to do what we do. We love honoring our military and their families. I look forward to it every year.

OPENING STATEMENTS : "I'm excited to be back in the Valley. We have two more home games left. It's been an amazing environment all year. The stadium looks beautiful. Our fans have been incredible all year.

CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney again met with members of the media Tuesday at his weekly news conference, this time to again further discuss his team's win over Notre Dame, Saturday's upcoming game versus Georgia Tech, practice, injuries and of course other topics.

"Georgia Tech is playing with a lot of confidence. They have won three out of their last four. They made a change at defensive coordinator. Brent Key has done a great job, instilling a lot of toughness and belief in that team. They fight until the end. Offensively they are scoring a bunch of points. They are creative in what they do and get the ball to their playmakers. They have receivers who jump out at you. Everything starts with their quarterback. He's averaging 7.2 yards a carry. Their quarterback-run game has been a problem. He has made a bunch of big plays. They have made a bunch of plays downfield. I'm impressed with who they are and what they do. They've averaged 300 rushing yards a game the last three games.

"On defense, we've seen some of these guys. They're playing hard. They have a couple of guys who are twitchy coming off the edge. They do a good job of mixing up their coverages. You can't predict what you are going to get. Special teams, they have blocked three kicks this year and their punt return game has been good.

"They are a team that has found ways to win games. They play with a lot of heart, toughness and belief. And that is a reflection of Coach Key. It's going to be a big challenge for us."

Q: Any injury updates? Will Shipley?

SWINNEY: "He's trending back. He was able to go in a green jersey yesterday. We expect him to get back. His head is good. He looked good last night, so we'll see where he is today. He will be in pads both days.

"Jayln Phillips is out. Mickens could be back. Sheridan is out."

Q: How do you split carries this week?

SWINNEY: "Someone gets the hot hand and Mafah got the hot hand last week, so we'll make sure he has a chance to stay hot. But don't get amnesia around here. We have won a lot of games with Shipley. Both are major weapons."

Q: How are they different with their quarterback?

SWINNEY: "They're very different. They are very confident. Quarterback play ... he is playing at a high level for them. He's a coach's son. I met his dad. I met him backstage at an event. He told me that his son was playing QB at Ga. Tech. He's a baller. He's tough. They are well-coordinated. They don't have a lot of missed assignments. They are smart in how they use their personnel. It has created a lot of balance for them. They are committed to what they do ... a million screens, the counter, an RPO, a lot of jets."

Q: How much is there preoccupation with your defense going up against them?

SWINNEY: "It will create some one-on-ones, so you have to make some competitive plays. You have to win your matchup and create disruption. They're really good when they can stay in the pocket. You have to defeat some blocks. We have to be able to pressure the quarterback and affect him. They have had their way these last several games. Their whole line has played well. Their quarterback is just crafty. He'll ride that dang counter a long time. He's smart. He finds the hole. Next thing you know, it's a 30-yard gain."

Q: How important was a win for this team last weekend? Have you seen the effects of it already?

SWINNEY: "We had some really tough losses. We hadn't been able to finish. It's good for them to be able to finish one. It helps their confidence, plus you beat a really good team and with the least available personnel we have had all year. They've worked hard and competed all year. For them to taste some success is certainly not a bad thing, but hey, you have to move on. That goes away quick if you lay an egg this weekend. We have to create consistency in our performance. Ball security has been a major issue for us."

Q: The series is protected under the new ACC schedule. What does that rivalry mean to you? Recruiting implications?

SWINNEY: "It hasn't been that big a deal recruiting-wise. Maybe it will with Coach Key there. We didn't recruit a lot of the same guys for awhile. Coach Howard always used to take the team to Atlanta every year. Since I've been here we have had a lot of big games with these guys. They're definitely on the rise."

Q: Is there a difference between being motivated by a loss versus being motivated by a win?

SWINNEY: "Maybe ... with young people but it shouldn't be. If last week's result impacts your mindset for this week or your will to prepare this week, you'll never be consistently great. When I first got this job, we always talked about this. Every game is a season of its own. You have to look at it that way if you're going to be consistent. You have to look at it this way if you're in the arena. The mistakes and touchdowns last week won't carry over to this week. For 15 years we've talked about a windshield mentality. You have to prepare for every single opponent. If who you play at night or during the day, where you play, if what uniform you wear, the weather ... if all of those things dictate your effort and preparation, you'll never be great.

"Now, I think momentum is a great thing. Winning is a habit. Momentum is a positive. For sure."

Q: What makes Trotter such an effective blitzer?

SWINNEY: "He's the epitome of consistency and preparation. He is a worker. He loves to study the game, the nuances of it. He has block recognition. He's playing at a high level. His confidence comes from his preparation. He's talented, certainly. He really prepares well. He puts the work on. He's like a Christian Wilkins at linebacker. It's fun to see him get the results. He had an amazing game."

Q: Who are some guys we might see this weekend that haven't gotten in or gotten in much this year?

SWINNEY: "We have guys like Billings, Webb, Noble Johnson, Jay Haynes ... if we ever get him back, Jarvis, a bunch of those guys, Markus Dixon, Tre' Williams, Strozier. All of a sudden you have an expanded roster. Maybe you're thin here or there, maybe it's special teams. They've been around a little bit and have practiced, so this gives us more personnel to have available and really the rest of the way. We have a travel limit of 80 but there isn't one with South Carolina because it's not a conference game. We've got several we've been trying to hold who will play. Ojigbe and Green are others. Big Zack Owens is another one. Ian has been sick. He just got out of the hospital. He's doing better now. CV is another guy. He's available as well."

Q: Where do you have Zack working?

SWINNEY: "Guard. He's working at guard."

Q: Any details on Ian's sickness?

SWINNEY: "Something he dealt with growing up and it kind of came back. He got sick. He had been battling it for a week. His mom is up here. He got to go home yesterday. We're excited about him. He's a tough, physical, kid. I think we nailed it in that class. That was Thomas Austin's first recruiting class. Man, we love Ian, Zack and Harris. We've done a good job of identifying those guys. Ian is incredibly physical. He won't be available for us this year."

Q: Justin Mascoll's status?

SWINNEY: "He's better. Hopefully no setback today and tomorrow. He has been out the last couple of weeks. Hopefully he is ready to go. I know he's ready to play."

Q: Any update on Antonio Williams?

SWINNEY: "He's still trending. We're projecting him to hopefully get back before the end of the year. Marcus Tate could maybe get back for a bowl game. Venables is practicing. Antonio is still doing rehab."

Q: How about Sadler?

SWINNEY: "He was back yesterday. Him not having to play helped where he is right now. Hopefully he'll do well today and tomorrow. Last week was crazy. We lost two guys for the year on back to back days. A lot going on last week."

Q: Was Cade limited Saturday?

SWINNEY: "We knew he wasn't going to be running aorund a whole lot. He's a lot better, too."

Q: What opinion do you have on what's happening up at Michigan? Not asking you to be judge and jury but just your thoughts in general on going to games of future opponents and stealing their signs and signals.

SWINNEY: "You can't do it. Same opinion anyone else has. It's against the rules. It's pretty simple. If you look over and steal someone's signal during the game, that's on them. That's why people go to extremes to prevent that during the game. All that other stuff ... it's not acceptable. It's against the rules."

Q: Do you see electronic communication (in helmets) coming in college football?

SWINNEY: "Yes. That's going to happen in the postseason. The four playoff teams are not going to be able to do it, but if you get to the postseason and not in the final four, you'll have coach-to-player communication. If you go to a bowl game, both teams have to agree to it. That's already going to happen. I've been in favor of it for a long time. Same thing with tablets. I've been in favor of that. High school games have it. We're the only level of football that isn't allowed to do it."

Q: After your comments last week on appreciating how hard it is to win, have you had other coaches reach out to you since then?

SWINNEY: "You probably already know the answer to that, which is why you're asking me that. That was actually one of the cool things last week, a lot coaches that I don't even talk to and they reached out. I apparently said something that hit a nerve with people in my profession. I got a chance to encourage a lot of coaches out there. I had a lot of prominent current and former coaches who reached out. I really appreciated that. It meant a lot to me. Hopefully I encouraged and lifted up some guys who are in the fight in their careers right now. That was a cool opportunity that the good Lord gave me last week."

