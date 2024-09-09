Swinney on McCloud's season-ending injury, Klubnik, offense
CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media Monday evening in his weekly teleconference, this time to take a closer look at his team's 66-20 win over Appalacahian State following his coaching staff's Sunday film review. Swinney also addressed injuries and an open date week of practice and preparation leading up to the Tigers' noon kickoff versus N.C. State on September 21.
The following is an edited transcript of Swinney's Monday evening teleconference.
OPENING STATEMENTS: "It was a great tape to watch. A lot of good things in the game. I’m really proud of our team and staff for how they prepared. I have a ton of respect for Appalachian State. A lot of positives.
"Defensively, we played a lot of guys. That will be really good for our development. You don't often get that opportunity, so it worked out great. Some guys got exposed and some guys showed they were ready for the show, but it's an opportunity for us to teach. We played good pass defense. They were 31-percent on third down. It was good to see Sammy Brown out there flying around. Avieon Terrell led us in PBUs. Stephiylan Green was one of our players of the game. They don't change the standard when subbing.
"Offensively it was one of the best games I have ever been a part of. I've never been a part of a game where there were eight straight touchdowns. A lot of great things and a bunch of big plays. We had 13 different guys who had a big play. Just a really explosive day ... 712 yards of offense. That's two games in a row where our offensive line has not given up a sack. No offensive turnovers and 100-percent in the red zone. Klubnik was elite. That was elite, elite, quarterback play. It's been 25 years in college football since a quarterback has had that kind of game ... 95-percent completion rate, five passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. Cade broke Tajh's single-game record for passing efficiency.
"A great, great, outing. It was great to get Vizzina in there. Overall a lot of good things on tape. We created a turnover in kickoff coverage, too. Antonio had one punt return fumble but we had a couple of nice returns as well. A great win for us.
"Unfortunately we had a couple of guys hurt who will be out for the year and you hate it for them. Kobe McCloud will be done for the year with surgery on his knee. Caleb Nix will be out for the year. Kobe is a very important player for us. Caleb was a starter on our special teams. Too great kids and you just hate it for those guys.
"The open date will be important for us and our momentum and for us to continue to build our team.
Q: I'm assuming Peter Woods is OK?
SWINNEY: "Yeah. He'll be day to day."
Q: Status on Tyler Brown?
SWINNEY: "He'll be day to day as well."
Q: You love to say it's never as good as you think or bad as you think. When you watched the tape Sunday, was it as good as you thought it was Saturday night?
SWINNEY: "Yeah, that's what I told our staff. It was as good as we thought when we watched that tape. Incredible. Physical up front, elite play throwing and catching and we had so many guys involved. Cade only had one bad throw and took a shot over at Antonio. Outside of that it was fun to watch and even more fun for us to grade. And it was fun to see our players have so much fun. They just felt it. Momentum is a powerful thing and it is contagious. And confidence is contagious. Now we have to take that to practice and show up every single day with that same mindset so that you don't do anything different when you get to the game."
Q: With Kobe out for the year, who steps up into that role?
SWINNEY: "It will be Sammy, Dee and Jamal. All played a lot the other night, so that's a good thing that they got that experience. They will step up and fill the void. And we have Drew Woodaz and CJ Kubah-Taylor that we're hoping we can hold this year."
Q: Will Kobe have surgery soon?
SWINNEY: "I think it will be relatively soon. I don't have the exact date on when that will be."
Q: Venables will miss the first half due to targeting, but your thoughts on Ricardo Jones?
SWINNEY: "Tyler played well, but he'll miss the first half against N.C. State. Ricardo got better as the game went. The moment wasn't too big for him. He's got a ton of energy. The credit also has to go to Ronan and Armon Mason because they forced the errant throw. It was good to see. Ricardo did well. He really throws his body around."
Q: Looking back at the film, what impressed you most with Garrett Riley Saturday?
SWINNEY: "He got everybody involved early and we just got into a rhythm. It makes it easier to dial it up. It was a good four-quarter game but even when we subbed a lot of guys we still did some good things. We played three centers. Harris Sewell has never played center in a game and he did well. We don't have Trent Howard back just yet, but he's close. The whole staff did a great job of picking these guys up after a tough opener. Again, though, watching the tape from the first game our guys could see some good things but also the need to execute with details and precision."
Q: Have you heard back from the ACC after sending in the chop block on Peter Woods? And what's usually the response?
SWINNEY: "We send that in and we get confirmation. We get that in usually tonight or in the morning. It's usually, 'We blew it or we don't agree with you'. That's every week (where we may send in tape). That's good because it creates accountability. The head of officials holds those guys accountable. Officials are human. All we can do is turn it in."
Q: You'll never fuss about an open date, but after a performance like that, would you like to keep playing? Also, what is your practice schedule this week?
SWINNEY: "I don't ever complain about an open date. These guys have worked hard and have been going since July. At the end of the day you keep momentum by going to practice and doing drill work, fundamental work and team work. You keep game rep mentality. This is not an off week for us. This is a work week. We'll do a lot of crossover work this week for each other to help us get better ... we'll study each other and our opponent. You do have some extra time to maybe study some other people but today through Thursday we'll have four good work days. We'll let them go Thursday night. Now it's almost time for ACC play so this is a big week for us. We'll make some adjustments and put a game plan together."
Q: Would you like to see more consequences on a cut block like the one Peter Woods suffered?
SWINNEY: "Listen, I don't think anybody had any bad intent. If a defensive end is a chaser, if he's chasing the back and you have a tight end coming across the formation, you can cut in that situation. But if it's a box technique and a guy is staying square, you can't cut. Sometimes it's a gray area for that guy. It's a part of the game. You have to call it forcefully. I think we can do a better job of making a call. They called it on us in the Georgia game and it was the right call based on the rule. And it's a costly penalty. We have to do a good job of emphasizing it and teaching it properly. But I don't think there was any bad intent."
Q: You mentioned Cade's spectacular night was good for his confidence but what about everyone's confidence in him?
SWINNEY: "It's huge. Confidence is contagious. It really is. We've had a lot of good players but we've had nobody do that. That's what he is capable of doing. To see guys making the right decisions and routine plays and the next thing you know you're making great plays. Play-calling, it all goes together. In that first game there were a lot of good things on tape. And there were a lot of good things with Cade. And again, App State is a good program. We just overwhelmed them in the first half. The credit goes to these players starting with that offensive line and then Cade ... his decision making and accuracy. It was awesome to see."
Q: Does it help him more when he knows his offensive line has his back?
SWINNEY: "Oh there is no question. We are better around him for sure. And then he is better. He's coming off his first year as a starter. We've played two good teams and we have yet to get give up a sack. We didn't play Marcus Tate a single snap. We had Sadler in there at guard and at tackle. We got big Elyjah in the game and Dietrick in the game. Walker Parks has been outstanding.
"The MVP is Ryan Linthicum ... the guy everyone had written off. He has done a heck of a job. I am really proud of him. He has been patient and has seized the moment. He's an incredibly smart kid who is making the right calls and decisions up front. And that has created more confidence within Cade's game. Mafah and those tight ends and receivers ... we had a lot of guys involved. It was great to see Cole come back and have a great game. Wesco kind of set the tone. TJ Moore, Sapp, Stellato, all of those guys played well.
"We really like our roster. We just have to keep going and now we have to create consistency in our performance. I'm happy for Cade and all of those guys. They have worked really hard. I'm happy for our defensive guys, too."
Q: How do you think Lewis held up Saturday?
SWINNEY: "He was good. He had a couple of plays he needs to clean up. He's going to be a key guy for us all year long."
Q: Your thoughts on Hanafin's work on defense Saturday?
SWINNEY: "I love Ronan. I think we have him in the right spot. Every time he's on the field, you notice him. He just flies around. He plays really fast and really physical. Just a great addition to that side of the ball and a guy I believe has a bright future over there. It was a great opportunity for him to get out there and play. He shows up everywhere. He made a couple of big tackles. We're excited about him. We feel like we've got him in the right spot. He's got a bright future."