Clemson linebacker Kobe McCloud (Zach Hanby - Zachphoto.net/Tigerillustrated.com)

"Offensively it was one of the best games I have ever been a part of. I've never been a part of a game where there were eight straight touchdowns. A lot of great things and a bunch of big plays. We had 13 different guys who had a big play. Just a really explosive day ... 712 yards of offense. That's two games in a row where our offensive line has not given up a sack. No offensive turnovers and 100-percent in the red zone. Klubnik was elite. That was elite, elite, quarterback play. It's been 25 years in college football since a quarterback has had that kind of game ... 95-percent completion rate, five passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. Cade broke Tajh's single-game record for passing efficiency. "A great, great, outing. It was great to get Vizzina in there. Overall a lot of good things on tape. We created a turnover in kickoff coverage, too. Antonio had one punt return fumble but we had a couple of nice returns as well. A great win for us. "Unfortunately we had a couple of guys hurt who will be out for the year and you hate it for them. Kobe McCloud will be done for the year with surgery on his knee. Caleb Nix will be out for the year. Kobe is a very important player for us. Caleb was a starter on our special teams. Too great kids and you just hate it for those guys. "The open date will be important for us and our momentum and for us to continue to build our team.

Q: I'm assuming Peter Woods is OK? SWINNEY: "Yeah. He'll be day to day." Q: Status on Tyler Brown? SWINNEY: "He'll be day to day as well." Q: You love to say it's never as good as you think or bad as you think. When you watched the tape Sunday, was it as good as you thought it was Saturday night? SWINNEY: "Yeah, that's what I told our staff. It was as good as we thought when we watched that tape. Incredible. Physical up front, elite play throwing and catching and we had so many guys involved. Cade only had one bad throw and took a shot over at Antonio. Outside of that it was fun to watch and even more fun for us to grade. And it was fun to see our players have so much fun. They just felt it. Momentum is a powerful thing and it is contagious. And confidence is contagious. Now we have to take that to practice and show up every single day with that same mindset so that you don't do anything different when you get to the game." Q: With Kobe out for the year, who steps up into that role? SWINNEY: "It will be Sammy, Dee and Jamal. All played a lot the other night, so that's a good thing that they got that experience. They will step up and fill the void. And we have Drew Woodaz and CJ Kubah-Taylor that we're hoping we can hold this year." Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Q: Will Kobe have surgery soon? SWINNEY: "I think it will be relatively soon. I don't have the exact date on when that will be." Q: Venables will miss the first half due to targeting, but your thoughts on Ricardo Jones? SWINNEY: "Tyler played well, but he'll miss the first half against N.C. State. Ricardo got better as the game went. The moment wasn't too big for him. He's got a ton of energy. The credit also has to go to Ronan and Armon Mason because they forced the errant throw. It was good to see. Ricardo did well. He really throws his body around." Q: Looking back at the film, what impressed you most with Garrett Riley Saturday? SWINNEY: "He got everybody involved early and we just got into a rhythm. It makes it easier to dial it up. It was a good four-quarter game but even when we subbed a lot of guys we still did some good things. We played three centers. Harris Sewell has never played center in a game and he did well. We don't have Trent Howard back just yet, but he's close. The whole staff did a great job of picking these guys up after a tough opener. Again, though, watching the tape from the first game our guys could see some good things but also the need to execute with details and precision." Q: Have you heard back from the ACC after sending in the chop block on Peter Woods? And what's usually the response? SWINNEY: "We send that in and we get confirmation. We get that in usually tonight or in the morning. It's usually, 'We blew it or we don't agree with you'. That's every week (where we may send in tape). That's good because it creates accountability. The head of officials holds those guys accountable. Officials are human. All we can do is turn it in."