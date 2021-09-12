Swinney on Uiagalelei, Will Taylor, offense, S.C. State

OPENING STATEMENTS : "Got through the film and grades. I'm really proud of our team, how they prepared and how they competed. We had tremendous preparation. The objective was to get better and we definitely improved as a team. Playing a lot of guys is good for morale early in the season.

Clemson will begin practice week on Monday in preparation for its conference opener versus Georgia Tech next Saturday. The Tigers will host the Yellow Jackets for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. Clemson opened as a 29-point favorite earlier Sunday.

CLEMSON | Upon further review of his team's second game of the season, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media Sunday evening as part of his weekly, in-season teleconference.

"Offensively, I loved our first group. I'm disappointed that our second group did not score more. We were balanced. I thought D.J. did a nice job in his decision-making in the rushing game. We had 130 yards after the catch and a lot of yards after contact. I was really impressed with Kobe and Shipley and the yards they got after contact. No sacks. Still, some things where we need to get better. We put the ball on the ground too many times. We had two interceptions.

"Defensively, we played 41 guys. The effort was tremendous. We had no penalties, so we had good discipline. No touchdowns allowed. They punted 11 times. We had just one sack but that was a product of them getting the ball out quickly. They were just 2 of 16 on third down. I was most encouraged defensively over the fact that we subbed a lot and our backups did not let them score.



"Special teams, two weeks in a row we have made good strides there. We're punting well and another huge play on punt return. Will Taylor has a chance to be a dangerous guy there.

"Injury-wise, Jake (Venables) has a little bit of a hamstring, still. Most everybody is going to be fine. We'll know more tomorrow on a couple of guys. We're pretty good everywhere else."

Q: How do think Kobe Pace and Will Shipley did with their releases yesterday?

SWINNEY: "Good. They did a nice job. That whole first group took a big step forward. We're nowhere near where we can be and where we're going to be. D.J. played better. Just tremendous upside with him. But the backs did a nice job. They made guys miss. They did a good job with their protections and got out when they were supposed to."

Q: The high throw (interception) got some attention, but can you talk about your evaluation of the screen game overall?

SWINNEY: "We didn't do much in the screen game last week but we did this week. It was mostly our backups. That was a high overthrow and that was going to be a big play. We just sailed the ball high there. We did some good stuff but we have to be better on the perimeter. We had one late in the game where we had one guy who didn't block the spot. Definitely an area where we have to be better. We had a nice one to Lyn-J which was well-blocked. We did some good things and had some production and good stuff with our RPO. We had 130 yards after the catch and a lot of those are RPO-type things. We're not anywhere near as precise as we need to be, but this was a good game for us to get some things on tape."

Q: Any of your backs starting to separate some?

SWINNEY: "The top three guys deserve carries right now, for sure. I don't really see that changing. All three will continue to warrant opportunity. We're going to need them, for sure. You just wish Dukes would take another step and be more consistent and detailed in what he does. And we all trust Rencher. You know what you're going to get with him. They played well. Hard to see separation there."

Q: How do you feel your offensive line backups did?

SWINNEY: "The first group was much better. Putnam played much better. Bockhorst played well. No. 74 Tate is going to get better and better. Two weeks in a row McFadden was just solid as a rock. The first group, I was pleased with. Tchio did OK, but got on the ground a couple of times. Trent and Mitchell Mayes played well. I am super excited about Dietrick. He got banged up, so he only got a few plays. He's a very big, strong, active kid who is learning. They did a solid job. Hunter Rayburn got some time in a couple of spots and held up well. Overall, that whole second group is not quite as consistent as we need them to be to finish up drives."

Q: What did you see from Jeremiah Trotter yesterday?

SWINNEY: "I have seen all I need to see in practice. He's going to be a great one. It was good to get Trotter in. Sergio Allen had some nice plays in there, too. Trotter did what I see him do all the time. He made some nice plays, had a sack and had several hustle plays. He is a really good young prospect. I am super excited about him. That first group, though, was tremendous. Baylon Spector and Skalski do an awesome job. They're just very sure tacklers."

Q: Is Trotter more instinctive than other (young) linebackers you've seen come through?

SWINNEY: "Yes. I think that's fair to say about him. Sometimes it takes guys awhile to really settle in. He's a very natural football player. He really understands the game. He has a nose for the ball. He's an explosive player. I'm excited to see him do what he's doing. Barrett got out there and got some good snaps in, too."