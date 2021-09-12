Swinney on Uiagalelei, Will Taylor, offense, S.C. State
CLEMSON | Upon further review of his team's second game of the season, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media Sunday evening as part of his weekly, in-season teleconference.
Clemson will begin practice week on Monday in preparation for its conference opener versus Georgia Tech next Saturday. The Tigers will host the Yellow Jackets for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. Clemson opened as a 29-point favorite earlier Sunday.
The following is an edited, abbreviated transcript of Swinney's Sunday evening teleconference.
OPENING STATEMENTS: "Got through the film and grades. I'm really proud of our team, how they prepared and how they competed. We had tremendous preparation. The objective was to get better and we definitely improved as a team. Playing a lot of guys is good for morale early in the season.
"Offensively, I loved our first group. I'm disappointed that our second group did not score more. We were balanced. I thought D.J. did a nice job in his decision-making in the rushing game. We had 130 yards after the catch and a lot of yards after contact. I was really impressed with Kobe and Shipley and the yards they got after contact. No sacks. Still, some things where we need to get better. We put the ball on the ground too many times. We had two interceptions.
"Defensively, we played 41 guys. The effort was tremendous. We had no penalties, so we had good discipline. No touchdowns allowed. They punted 11 times. We had just one sack but that was a product of them getting the ball out quickly. They were just 2 of 16 on third down. I was most encouraged defensively over the fact that we subbed a lot and our backups did not let them score.
"Special teams, two weeks in a row we have made good strides there. We're punting well and another huge play on punt return. Will Taylor has a chance to be a dangerous guy there.
"Injury-wise, Jake (Venables) has a little bit of a hamstring, still. Most everybody is going to be fine. We'll know more tomorrow on a couple of guys. We're pretty good everywhere else."
Q: How do think Kobe Pace and Will Shipley did with their releases yesterday?
SWINNEY: "Good. They did a nice job. That whole first group took a big step forward. We're nowhere near where we can be and where we're going to be. D.J. played better. Just tremendous upside with him. But the backs did a nice job. They made guys miss. They did a good job with their protections and got out when they were supposed to."
Q: The high throw (interception) got some attention, but can you talk about your evaluation of the screen game overall?
SWINNEY: "We didn't do much in the screen game last week but we did this week. It was mostly our backups. That was a high overthrow and that was going to be a big play. We just sailed the ball high there. We did some good stuff but we have to be better on the perimeter. We had one late in the game where we had one guy who didn't block the spot. Definitely an area where we have to be better. We had a nice one to Lyn-J which was well-blocked. We did some good things and had some production and good stuff with our RPO. We had 130 yards after the catch and a lot of those are RPO-type things. We're not anywhere near as precise as we need to be, but this was a good game for us to get some things on tape."
Q: Any of your backs starting to separate some?
SWINNEY: "The top three guys deserve carries right now, for sure. I don't really see that changing. All three will continue to warrant opportunity. We're going to need them, for sure. You just wish Dukes would take another step and be more consistent and detailed in what he does. And we all trust Rencher. You know what you're going to get with him. They played well. Hard to see separation there."
Q: How do you feel your offensive line backups did?
SWINNEY: "The first group was much better. Putnam played much better. Bockhorst played well. No. 74 Tate is going to get better and better. Two weeks in a row McFadden was just solid as a rock. The first group, I was pleased with. Tchio did OK, but got on the ground a couple of times. Trent and Mitchell Mayes played well. I am super excited about Dietrick. He got banged up, so he only got a few plays. He's a very big, strong, active kid who is learning. They did a solid job. Hunter Rayburn got some time in a couple of spots and held up well. Overall, that whole second group is not quite as consistent as we need them to be to finish up drives."
Q: What did you see from Jeremiah Trotter yesterday?
SWINNEY: "I have seen all I need to see in practice. He's going to be a great one. It was good to get Trotter in. Sergio Allen had some nice plays in there, too. Trotter did what I see him do all the time. He made some nice plays, had a sack and had several hustle plays. He is a really good young prospect. I am super excited about him. That first group, though, was tremendous. Baylon Spector and Skalski do an awesome job. They're just very sure tacklers."
Q: Is Trotter more instinctive than other (young) linebackers you've seen come through?
SWINNEY: "Yes. I think that's fair to say about him. Sometimes it takes guys awhile to really settle in. He's a very natural football player. He really understands the game. He has a nose for the ball. He's an explosive player. I'm excited to see him do what he's doing. Barrett got out there and got some good snaps in, too."
Q: How would you grade out your receivers over your first two games?
SWINNEY: "We got better. Justyn Ross played outstanding. It was great to see him bounce back and respond. It's how you impact the game. It's how you impact the game without the ball, too. It's doing your job. Ross was excellent. He could have easily had three touchdowns. Joe Ngata did some good things but also gave away some easy minuses, things he needs to clean up. Ladson did a nice job. Same thing with E.J. Williams. Getting Beaux Collins and Dacari Collins out there and getting opportunities was good to see.
"We just have to be better on the perimeter. We need to be more detailed in how we are suppose to attack things from a blocking standpoint. This group's best football is in front of them. That's why the NFL has preseason games. I say that every year. Offensive football is all about timing. You can't simulate the game speed in practice, especially with the energy you see on game day."
Q: What kind of feedback did E.J. give you regarding his thumb?
SWINNEY: "He was great. No issues at all. No problems."
Q: You said last night that Will Taylor is a guy you can use in different ways. How you begun to work on incorporating him more at other spots?
SWINNEY: "He's still full quarterback and we use him in our wildcat package some. We'll continue to bring him along. He doesn't know all the nuances of the position (at WR). He knows what to do but how to do them will take some time. He's never played the position. At some point we'll get into that transition. He has been a great quarterback, a state champion quarterback, a three-time state wrestling champion and a high draft pick in baseball. He's just an elite athlete. I had him in camp and had a chance to work him at receiver there. He was very natural. He's an explosive player. He's got a lot of strength to him for his size. He has a lot of confidence and is a great leader. He understands the game from a big picture standpoint. When it's all said and done he's going to have a heck of a career here."
Q: In your estimation, what is the most difficult thing to adjust to in taking over a role like the one D.J. is in right now?
SWINNEY: "The outside noise. These guys aren't robots. This isn't a video game. These are young, human beings who are imperfect. It's a big transition. It was the same with Trevor. Trevor had to win the job and it took him four games to do it. D.J. has played two games now in front of a crowd. It's the outside noise, good and bad, criticism and praise. It's learning how to manage all that stuff that doesn't matter and stay focused on what you can control. Adjusting to the speed of the game and understanding how small the margin for error is at this level. You can get away with some things in high school that you cannot on this level. The game comes easy to D.J. He really understands ball. He is a very smart kid. He prepares his tail off. He cares. He is an excellent leader. He loves to be coached. He's just going to get better. The sky is the limit for him."
