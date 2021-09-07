Swinney talks UGA, injuries and S.C. State

**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards! **************************************** CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media Tuesday at his weekly news conference, this time to look back on his team's opening-season loss to UGA as well as to look forward to Saturday's opponent - South Carolina State. ALSO SEE: The latest on Clemson and Matayo Uiagalelei | Tuesday Insider Notes | MONDAY INSIDER | Monday Clemson Football Nuggets | In-state 4-star still hearing from Clemson | A season of patience | Clemson's commitments The Tigers host the Bulldogs at 5 p.m. The following is an abbreviated transcript of Swinney's Tuesday presser. OPENING STATEMENTS: "Everything from an intangible standpoint that you have to have to win was on full display with our kids Saturday night ... their fight, their heart, their will to win, their toughness, everything. We have a lot to learn and improve on, especially offensively. And we will because we have a team that cares. We have to improve on details and precision. Football punishes you for mistakes and rewards details. And that was the difference in the game the other night. We played well enough to win in two phases.



Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney believes he may have one of his better teams this season. (Ken Ruinard - US Presswire)

"We have a chance to be one of the better teams we have had around here. I love these guys. It was a tough, hard-fought game. Had we won 10-3, we would be sitting here today with the same problems. It's just better when you come out on top. From what I saw, this team has what it takes. That's exciting to me as we move forward. "Injury-wise, I think we will get Mason Trotter back next week. He could play guard and be an extra guy for us. He's a functional guy but won't be able to snap for a little while. Last night, as I said Lannden Zanders will be out for the season. It'll be a big loss for us. E.J. Williams, he really wants to try to play. We will see where he is today and tomorrow. He'll have to have the surgery ... a little ligament right in his thumb. We'll tape him up and see how he does in practice. That'll still be up in the air. He'll have to have surgery when the season is over. "I am excited about this week. Buddy Pough is a friend and a great coach. I always enjoy getting a chance to see him. They are coming off an explosive game. They had a lot of points. They're very explosive on offense. Their quarterback is very athletic and fast. They're led by their backs. Their running back is a transfer from Wake Forest. Defensively, their back seven is very experienced. 73 of their 79 guys are from the state of South Carolina." Q: So E.J. Williams has not had surgery yet? SWINNEY: "Correct. He wants to give it a shot. He could do it now and be out four or five weeks. We'll see how he does in practice. They have a plan on how they're gong to tape him up. It's a little ligament in his thumb." Q: Nolan Turner's status? SWINNEY: "He's great. He will not play this week. He's really close. He will be full go for next week. I'm excited about where he is and excited to get him back soon. Last week the experience Jalyn, Mukuba and Joseph got will serve us well going forward. Nolan will solidify us when he gets back. We're strong up the middle, man. We did a great job on the back end and didn't really give up any big plays. We also held up on the run. They got outside of us a couple of times there at the end." Q: There was a lot of talk for months that Ohio State cracked the code on your defense. You seemed to be set every time last Saturday night. SWINNEY: "We are a more veteran group over there. These last two years, we just haven't been quite as good. We have been young or injured. We had a very thin group last year. A lot of our best players didn't play. We have learned and have worked hard. We're just an incredibly seasoned group. They did a great job. We were physical. We fit things up better. Structurally we are better. The backers - Skalski and Spector - they're the key." Q: Tony Elliott said yesterday he wishes he had stuck with the run game longer. You agree?