Tee Higgins to Cincinnati at #33
Clemson's representation in the 2020 NFL Draft continued Friday night with former Tiger wide receiver Tee Higgins being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals as the 33rd player overall.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Higgins follows former Tiger linebacker and 2019 Butkus Award winner Isaiah Simmons and Tiger cornerback A.J. Terrell. Simmons came off the board at No. 8 by way of the Arizona Cardinals. Terrell, an Atlanta (Ga.) native, will remain at home and play for the Atlanta Falcons who selected the former five-star with the 16th pick overall.
Higgins, who becomes the 60th Clemson player drafted in the Dabo Swinney era, bypassed his senior year of eligibility to enter the draft.
ALSO SEE: LETTERS FROM DABO | Friday Insider Notes | How Clemson's staff recruits each position | Clemson's verbal commitments
Entering the week, the Oak Ridge (Tenn.) native had been hopeful of a first-round selection. Six wide receivers were taken in round one Thursday night.
Higgins arrived in Clemson in 2017 as a five-star rated prospect, according to Rivals.com, billed second nationally among wide receiver prospects, 15th nationally overall regardless of position and the top-rated football recruit in the state of Tennessee.
The 2019 first-team All-ACC selection hauled in 59 receptions for 1,167 yards last season after recording 59 catches for 936 yards in 2018. Higgins was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2018.
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE to see all of our officially licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!