Clemson's representation in the 2020 NFL Draft continued Friday night with former Tiger wide receiver Tee Higgins being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals as the 33rd player overall. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Higgins follows former Tiger linebacker and 2019 Butkus Award winner Isaiah Simmons and Tiger cornerback A.J. Terrell. Simmons came off the board at No. 8 by way of the Arizona Cardinals. Terrell, an Atlanta (Ga.) native, will remain at home and play for the Atlanta Falcons who selected the former five-star with the 16th pick overall.

Tee Higgins was rated second nationally among wide receiver prospects out of high school, according to Rivals.com. (Getty)

Higgins, who becomes the 60th Clemson player drafted in the Dabo Swinney era, bypassed his senior year of eligibility to enter the draft. Entering the week, the Oak Ridge (Tenn.) native had been hopeful of a first-round selection. Six wide receivers were taken in round one Thursday night.