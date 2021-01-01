TigerIllustrated - The Big Queasy

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Clemson starting MIKE backer Jamie Skalski was again ejected for targeting Friday night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. (Getty)

Until further notice, this place will be regarded as The Big Queasy by Swinney and Clemson faithful. Ohio State was No. 11 on Swinney's coaches' poll ballot, but No. 1 (Justin Fields) went right through Clemson's heart in a savage 49-28 CFP semifinal thrashing. The Buckeyes spent a year waiting to get back at the Tigers after a 29-23 defeat in the 2019 semifinal. And then Swinney gave them some extra juice by ranking them No. 11 by virtue of their six-win body of work. Swinney stood on principle in that ranking, saying it wasn't fair for others to have to survive and advance through 10 and 11 games while Ohio State played five regular-season games before outlasting Northwestern in the Big Ten title game. And while his premise was and is defensible, there's now no stopping a flood of second-guessing after his touchdown-favorite Tigers were ambushed by Ryan Day's seething Buckeyes. Ohio State didn't just take care of unfinished business. It gave Clemson the business, going up and down the field on Brent Venables' defense while harassing Trevor Lawrence in what was likely his last game in a Clemson uniform. Ohio State piled up 639 yards. It out-rushed Clemson 254-44. It reinforced the lesson that when you're better on the line of scrimmage you'll probably be better on the scoreboard. Trey Sermon rushed for 193 yards on 31 carries as the Buckeyes did just about whatever they wanted and created the safest place for an injured Fields to go unharmed and untouched: the pocket.

A brisk opening touchdown drive by the Tigers, with Tony Elliott back home in isolation after a positive COVID test, made it seem like things would be easy. A quick three-and-out by Ohio State signaled that the avalanche was coming. Turned out it came from the other direction. Ohio State had five straight touchdown drives after that opening punt, and not even a debilitating injury could keep Fields from having a field day in this rematch with his old quarterback pal from Georgia. This was the playoff stage where Lawrence shined brightest two years ago as a freshman, terrorizing Notre Dame and Alabama. It was where he rose above everyone else in a game for the ages in the semifinal last year, willing himself and his team to that six-point victory in Glendale. But now it was Fields' turn, even after he was speared in the side by James Skalski late in the first half to bring Skalski's ejection. Fields finished with 385 yards passing and six touchdowns on 22-of-28 passing. It was a performance for the ages, particularly given his injury.

Trevor Lawrence's only two losses as Clemson's starting quarterback came in New Orleans. (Getty)