TigerIllustrated - The dance behind The Big Dance

Former 4-star recruit Olivier-Maxence Prosper started two games this season, averaging just under 10 minutes a contest. (Ken Ruinard - US Presswire)

Clemson's basketball program has been well acquainted with the transfer world for years, and Brad Brownell's skilled navigation of it helped produce a Round of 16 appearance three years ago on the strength of transfers Marcquise Reed, Elijah Thomas and Shelton Mitchell. But it's much different now because there will be no penalty for one-time transfers. That was hammered home in recent days when Clemson lost John Newman and then Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Newman's decision didn't feel like that big a deal. Prosper's absolutely did.

Newman, whose playing time dipped dramatically from his second to third season, told his hometown newspaper in Greensboro that he's looking for a school "that's going to win, has a family feel and allows me to play my game to the fullest." He said the teams that have reached out include Appalachian State, Charlotte, Elon, Liberty, N.C. A&T, UNC-Asheville, UNC-Greensboro and UNC-Wilmington. "I'd like to go to a program that plays my style -- athletic, fast up and down the floor, defense-minded," he told the paper. Newman left with the staff's blessings. He put in his time and isn't far from graduating. Fair enough, in other words. Prosper's departure is much tougher to take. He showed plenty of promise and was in line to start next season. We're guessing he'd still be here if leaving meant having to sit out a year.

John Newman III averaged 15.5 minutes a game this season. (Ken Ruinard - US Presswire)

If you adjust your thinking on talent procurement away from the traditional method and mold it according to where things are and where they are headed, you could make a strong case that the most prized recruit is exactly what Prosper was: A talented freshman with lots of upside and several years of eligibility. As shocking as it feels in the moment to see a foundational piece up and leave, the fact is it's happening everywhere and will continue to. Folks, this is only the beginning. In Chapel Hill, they are still trying to process the news that Walker Kessler -- another promising freshman -- decided to depart. People who cover North Carolina closely are anticipating more transfers. It's one thing for Clemson's tradition-parched program to experience a trend of defections and remake itself into one that invests more time and energy into the transfer market. But North Freaking Carolina? Yeah, it's a new era indeed. And while it's perfectly reasonable to say college athletics made its own bed with all the wretched excess that allows coaches and administrators to make out like bandits financially in an endeavor supposedly based on amateurism, it's also fair to be afraid of where we are headed and what things are going to look like. We would argue that a lot of this could be solved simply by maintaining the one-year sit for transfers not including graduates or athletes in some other specific circumstances such as their coach getting fired or leaving for another job. But it doesn't seem like that toothpaste can be placed back into the tube. This is just where we are: Some estimates say there are already 800 players in the portal, with forecasts of double that by July.

Brad Brownell has guided Clemson to three NCAA Tournament appearances, including the Sweet 16 in 2018. (AP)