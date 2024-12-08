THE DAY AFTER

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Regardless of the outcome of Clemson's College Football Playoffs participation, the postseason return could supply such a needed boost to external credibility as well as internal confidence.

Player retention, NIL fundraising, Clemson's prestige appeal -- a huge shot in the arm on all fronts.

There remains much that needs to change for Clemson to be a better version than we've seen this season and over a several-year sample. The South Carolina loss is still a scar.

Yet this is a results business, and the Tigers have now hit the main benchmark for the 2024 campaign -- a return to the playoffs, and with it national relevance.

