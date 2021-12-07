 TigerIllustrated - The latest on Antonio Williams
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-07 15:01:33 -0600') }} football Edit

The latest on Antonio Williams

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

The stretch run is on for Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork four-star receiver Antonio Williams, certainly the most popular recruitment left on Clemson's board with just over a week remaining before the early signing period.

ALSO SEE: Tuesday P.M. Staff Update | Tuesday Sherrod Covil Update | Tuesday A.M. Tony Elliott Update | TUESDAY STAFF UPDATE | Monday Night Tony Elliott Update | Monday Robbie Caldwell Update | Monday Defensive Coordinator Update | Recruits react to Venables' departure

Tigerillustrated.com has more to report on Williams after talking with multiple contacts Tuesday.

THE LATEST ON ANTONIO WILLIAMS

-----------------------------------------------------------

Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: TIGERS2021

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}