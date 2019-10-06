Over the past decade, so many great stories have been told about the extraordinary life and times of Dabo Swinney. But there's yet more to be shared, plenty you haven't heard.

Tigerillustrated.com is in the midst of a week-long series exploring some of the deeper layers of Swinney's life and leadership by listening to various well-connected voices who have witnessed the inner workings of it.

You’ve already heard the incredible against-all-odds story from Swinney’s mother about her childhood living in a crippled children’s home.

You’ve heard from Thomas Austin, who played and coached for Swinney.

You’ve heard from Clemson deputy AD Graham Neff, who has worked with him -- and learned from him -- for the past six years.

You’ve heard from Board of Trustees member David Wilkins.

And you’ve heard from former Clemson University President Jim Barker.

You’re hearing personal stories of how Swinney has transformed much more than just a trophy case.

In Part 8 of the series, we give the floor to former Clemson receiver and current Clemson football analyst Tyler Grisham: