Tigerillustrated.com

Thursday Night Update: Statement From Dan Radakovich
DALLAS, Texas -- The following statement was issued by Clemson Athletics Director Dan Radakovich Thursday evening.
“This evening, Clemson Athletics received confirmation from the NCAA of suspensions for tight end Braden Galloway, offensive lineman Zach Giella and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, all three of whom will be unavailable for Saturday’s game against Notre Dame.
"The athletic department will have no further comment on the matter this evening as it considers all of our options, including appeals.”
