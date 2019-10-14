THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

BOSTON, Mass. -- Boston College starting quarterback Anthony Brown will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury. Coach Steve Addazio made the announcement Monday during his weekly news conference.

Addazio said Brown will have surgery within the next few days. The injury is not expected to be career-ending.

ALSO SEE: Nation's No. 5 offensive tackle details first Clemson visit | MONDAY RECRUITING INSIDER | MONDAY CLEMSON FOOTBALL UPDATE | Clemson's verbal commitments | Clemson's junior commitments

Brown was injured in the second quarter of the Eagles' 41-39 loss to Louisville on Oct. 5.