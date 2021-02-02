TigerIllustrated - Tyson leads Clemson to 63-50 win over North Carolina

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Hunter Tyson, who scored a team-high 16 points, is shown here guarding Garrison Brooks Tuesday night in Littlejohn Coliseum. (US Presswire)

Tyson racked up 16 points in the final 9:21 of the contest, making a pair of shots from beyond the arc and going 4-for-4 at the foul line. He also finished with four rebounds and two steals. Clyde Trapp narrowly missed out on a double-double with 14 points and nine boards. Aamir Simms recorded 10 points, six rebounds and six assists, and UNC’s Day’Ron Sharpe collected 16 points and eight boards. Alex Hemenway emphatically opened the scoring action for the Tigers by throwing down a two-handed slam for Clemson’s first basket of the night. That sparked an 11-2 run, which was capped off by a Jonathan Baehre dunk. Three-balls by Chase Hunter and Nick Honor stretched the Clemson lead to 13, and an up-and-under layup by Trapp placed the Tigers ahead 24-9. Later in the first half, Trapp swished a trey on a possession featuring plenty of flashy passing. Clemson led 30-16 at that point and took a 33-21 advantage into halftime soon afterward. Early in the second half, Trapp knocked down a contested jumper as part of a 3-point play. The next time down the floor, Tyson found a wide-open Trapp under the basket, assisting on an easy dunk by Trapp.