BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Today Tigerillustrated.com continues its coverage of the 2024 Dabo Swinney media outing after spending several hours on Clemson's campus yesterday.

In our third update of the day, we have more intel to share with subscribers on additional freshmen.

PICTURED on the front page: Redshirt freshman defensive lineman and former four-star recruit Vic Burley.

WEDNESDAY UPDATE III (For subscribers-only)

*************************

BIG JULY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!