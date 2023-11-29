Tiger cornerback Nate Wiggins told ESPN.com's Pete Thamel on Wednesday he intends to enter the draft. The Atlanta (Ga.) native had been expected to forego his senior year.

CLEMSON -- A second Clemson football player is now ready to make an early jump to the National Football League.

Wiggins was one of three Tigers to earn first-team All-ACC honors on Tuesday, joining (DT) Tyler Davis and (LB) Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Trotter announced his intentions to enter the 2024 NFL Draft on Tuesday. It was the second consecutive year Wiggins earned first-team all-conference honors.

Wiggins was billed four stars by the Rivals.com network in 2021, ranked 12th nationally among cornerback prospects. He was a late acquisition for the Tigers after decommitting from LSU.

The former Westlake standout started 10 of Clemson's 12 games this season, posting 25 tackles, a team-high nine pass-breakups and two interceptions. He started 11 games in 2022.

Wiggins led a Clemson secondary that showed substantial improvement in 2023. The Tigers' pass defense ranks fifth nationally through 12 games. Clemson is sixth nationally in total defense.

The Tigers have no shortage of depth at cornerback and appear set for 2024. In addition, two highly-ranked prospects at the position remain committed in Corian Gipson of Lancaster (TX) and Tavoy Feagin of Tampa, Fla. Gipson is billed eighth nationally among corners by Rivals.com and 87th nationally overall regardless of position while Feagin is ranked 20th nationally among corners. Feagin was the first commit of Clemson's 2024 recruiting class.

